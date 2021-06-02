The Post and Courier's parent company to sell Heart of Hospice division

One of the nation's largest hospice care companies said Wednesday it has signed an agreement to purchase Charleston-based Heart of Hospice and its 16 locations.

LHC Group of Lafayette, La., did not disclose terms of the acquisition but said it expects annual revenues from the purchase will top $92.5 million.

Evening Post Industries, parent company to The Post and Courier newspaper, is selling the hospice group it bought in 2014. Since then, the company has grown to serve about 1,700 patients in five Southern states. LHC plans to continue operating the locations under the Heart of Hospice name.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021, LHC said.

The Heart of Hospice deal comes on the heels of other acquisitions by LHC in recent months. The company said in May that it is acquiring Heart 'N Home Hospice in Oregon and two Casa de la Luz locations in Arizona. That followed five acquisitions during the second half of 2020, and the company said it aims to continue growing its portfolio.

Keith Myers, LHC's chairman and CEO, told Hospice News in May that the company will exceed its target of $150 million to $200 million in acquired annual revenue this year with “several exclusive deals in various stages in negotiations.”

“Hospice is competitive, but we look at it a little bit differently," Myers told the website. "We’re building out a continuum of care. We know that we have volume to bring to the table from our home health operations and from hospital partners."

Publicly traded LHC now employs 30,000 people providing home health, hospice and other services in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Those locations reach 60 percent of the U.S. population age 65 and older.

The sale of Heart of Hospice follows Evening Post's announcement in April that it would spin off its newspaper division and other subsidiaries into three separate businesses to realign the holdings of the family-owned company. That restructuring is expected to be completed this fall.