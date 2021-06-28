The Post and Courier to relocate news, business, press operations

The Post and Courier newspaper will begin relocating its business and editorial offices in mid-July in preparation for development of the second phase of the Courier Square office, residential and retail project.
The move will mean a more modern and efficient work arrangement for the newspaper's newsroom, advertising, marketing and circulation departments, which will move to 148 Williman St. in Charleston's NoMo District.
The newspaper's pressroom, packaging, distribution and transportation departments will move later this fall to the World Trade Center development on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. That facility will house The Post and Courier’s recently purchased 2008 Goss Magnum single-width press. Substantial renovation is underway to accommodate the new presses, other production equipment and staff. The state-of-the-art print facility is expected to be operating by spring 2022.
"This press will allow us to grow well into the future and provide a quality printed product worthy of the award-winning news we publish," said P.J. Browning, president and publisher of The Post and Courier.
The Post and Courier is a family owned newspaper founded in 1803, the oldest in South Carolina and the second oldest in the U.S. With 92 journalists and photojournalists on staff, it remains the largest news organization in the state. The newspaper expanded its coverage in 2020 launching daily news operations in Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In 2021, it launched news coverage in Spartanburg. In 2015, the newspaper was awarded its second Pulitzer Prize. The newspaper has been a Pulitzer finalist six times.