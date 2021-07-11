The Post and Courier set to move after many years at King and Columbus

For the first time in nearly seven decades, The Post and Courier won’t be gathering the news from King and Columbus streets in downtown Charleston.
The daily publication is relocating its newsroom and certain other office operations later this month to another corner spot farther north, where Williman and Meeting streets meet on the upper peninsula. The nearly 8,000-square-foot space in the so-called NoMo district previously housed part of the technology firm Blue Acorn.
David Ingle and Sarah Shelley of the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston represented The Post and Courier and its parent company in their upcoming relocations.
Other real estate changes include moving the newspaper’s printing business to a 48,550-square-foot industrial space at 4500 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston and executive offices to 15,000 square feet at 174 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston, just south of the historic City Market.
The newspaper announced plans in January to replace and relocate its press, newsroom and other operations.
The Post and Courier's longtime offices at 134 Columbus St., which date back to 1952, are expected to be razed and redeveloped as part of the surrounding Courier Square real estate project.