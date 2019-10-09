The Post and Courier's publisher, P.J. Browning, was awarded a top honor among the country's newspaper industry on Wednesday.
Browning, who has worked at The Post and Courier since 2012, was named publisher of the year by Editor & Publisher, a monthly magazine for the nation's newspaper industry.
The magazine chose Browning for the honor due to her work in advancing the number of online subscriptions to The Post and Courier, South Carolina's largest newspaper.
The Post and Courier has increased the number of online subscribers by 250 percent over the past two years.
Editor & Publisher also noted Browning's work in helping the paper collaborate on innovative journalism projects with Poynter and the Google News Initiative.
Browning also oversaw The Post and Courier when it won a Pulitzer Prize in Public Service for its series on domestic violence in South Carolina titled "Till Death Do Us Part." The paper has been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize three times since then.
Browning beat out nearly 100 other nominees for the award.