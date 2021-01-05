The Post and Courier purchases new, more efficient press

The Post and Courier announced Tuesday that it is purchasing a new press, marking a significant investment in the future of the news organization.
The company did not disclose the sale price.
The 2008 Goss Magnum Single Width Press is being dismantled, crated and transported from Skelleftca, Sweden. It is expected to arrive via container ship in March.
The addition of the 115-foot press that features eight printing towers and the capability to print simultaneously on two sides at 40,000 impressions per minute, will provide a more energy efficient, technologically advanced printed product on a variety of page sizes. It will replace the company’s current presses, purchased in 1978 and 1990.
“Continuously developing our capabilities and investing in quality journalism in formats that fit our readers’ needs, whether in print or online will always be at the forefront of our newspaper’s mission,” said PJ Browning, president and publisher of The Post and Courier. “The addition of the new press will allow us to grow well into the future and provide a quality printed product worthy of the award-winning news we publish.”
Pierre Manigault, chairman of the board of directors for Evening Post Publishing, said the new press represents “the next step forward in our commitment to expanding professional journalism in South Carolina.”
“As we move toward developing better digital access of our content, we will continue providing the quality print products readers have come to expect from our newspapers. The new press allows us to more efficiently produce improved versions of our own publications while giving us more capacity to continue printing products for other businesses in the communities we serve,” Manigault said. “We invest in the best content-distribution platforms possible because we value our journalistic obligation to ensure that readers continue to receive the information they need in the manner they want.”
Evening Post Industries, the parent company of The Post and Courier will continue to develop Courier Square where the newspaper is currently located. With the addition of the new press, the newspaper will seek to relocate and have the new press fully functioning by the fall of 2021.
The location of a new site for The Post and Courier has not yet been determined.
“As The Post and Courier advances technologically, the need for a more modern facility has become apparent. We are excited to develop both the newspaper and the property to their full potentials,” said Ron Owens, senior vice president for Evening Post Industries.
The Post and Courier is a family-owned newspaper founded in 1803, the oldest in South Carolina and the second oldest in the United States. With 92 journalists and photojournalists on staff, they remain the largest news organization in the state. They expanded their coverage in 2020, launching daily news operations in Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In 2015, they were awarded their second Pulitzer Prize. The newspaper has been a Pulitzer finalist five times.