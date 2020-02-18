The Post and Courier is recognized for its online news strategies

The Post and Courier has been named a recipient of a national award for newspapers that have demonstrated innovative and effective strategies to attract, retain and add online readers.
The News Media Alliance announced the winners of the inaugural John P. Murray Award for Excellence in Audience Development on Tuesday.
The Post and Courier was recognized in the category for mid-size newspapers. The two other recipients were The Coloradoan of Fort Collins, Colo., and the Chicago Tribune.
The Post and Courier said it was an an honor to be recognized, according to P.J. Browning, publisher.
She said employees of the Charleston daily have been “on a steep learning curve” after participating in two journalism initiatives aimed at increasing online readership and revenue: the Poynter Institute's Table Stakes program and the Google News Subscriptions Lab.
“We feel like we’ve been running at a fast pace for the last year,” Browning said. “We have a daily focus on audience growth, and it is rewarding to see the results and have confidence in supporting the future of our news organization.”
The News Media Alliance created the award last year in memory of one of its longtime executives. Murray, who died in 2018, was known across the industry for helping newspaper publishers build online audiences and share their best practices.
Alliance CEO David Chavern said the first recipients of the award “stood out for the innovative strategies employed and the amazing results achieved, including significant digital subscriber growth.”
The Arlington, Va.-based News Media Alliance is a trade association that represents about 2,000 media organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Its focus is the convergence of traditional print and digital news platforms.