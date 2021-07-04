One important step the federal government took during the ongoing pandemic was to suspend payments and interest on student loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education, but the end of that is on the horizon.

While another extension is always possible, the zero-interest, no-payment period that began March 13, 2020, currently lasts through Sept. 30. Collections on federal loans in default will also resume.

For those with such loans, there's still some time to be financially prepared for the resumption of payments. That doesn't only mean setting aside money, but reviewing payment plan options and looking for ways to save.

One great way South Carolina residents can save up to $700 on college loan repayments is to make use of the state's 529 Plan, Future Scholar, and a change in federal law that was approved at the end of 2019.

A 529 Plan is similar to a 401(k), but for education expenses. People can put money in, invest it and later withdraw it for qualified expenses including college tuition without owing tax on the investment gains. Contributions to South Carolina's Future Scholar are also income tax deductions on state returns — a crucial point.

South Carolina's top income tax rate, 7 percent, applies to taxable income of $15,560 or more, so many working adults could lower their state tax bill by seven dollars for every $100 contributed to a future scholar account.

There's not a waiting period for putting money in and taking it out. That means if a person puts money in a 529 account, then uses that money for student loan repayments, it can be like getting a 7 percent discount. The same goes for paying tuition bills.

I've done this myself, and it was a real money-saver.

For years, 529 accounts were limited to higher education expenses, but in 2018 the federal rules were changed to allow up to $10,000 per beneficiary, per year, to be spent on K-12 tuition at public, private or religious elementary or secondary schools. A year later the SECURE Act added costs of registered apprenticeship programs as a qualified expense, and student loan debt up to $10,000.

So, up to $10,000 in student loan payments could be routed through a Future Scholar account, saving a taxpayer up to $700. Remember that most South Carolina tax deductions including this one are only useful for reducing the amount of tax owed (if you owe nothing you won't get a check).

The nearly three months between now and the planned resumption of federal student loan payments should allow plenty of time to learn more and set up a Future Scholar account, for those who don't already have one.

Just go to futurescholar.com.

While Future Scholar and other 529 plans are ostensibly for long-term college savers, this tax loophole is part of the plan's design and was intentional. Short-term contributors can put money in the "stable value" fund to reduce stock market risk.

The money contributed to a Future Scholar account becomes a South Carolina income tax deduction, and there's no state or federal tax owed — even on any interest or investment gains — when it's withdrawn, as long as it's for a qualified expense.

In this case, that's up to $10,000 for student loan debt repayment, and a potential South Carolina income tax savings of $700.