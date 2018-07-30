Nuke parts on ice
Santee Cooper is going to hold onto the parts left over from its failed nuclear project at least a little while longer.
The board of the state-owned utility voted to maintain the equipment it purchased while it pursued plans to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant, north of Columbia. It amounts to a bet that another power company — here or abroad — will try to build more nuclear reactors.
Board members voted to maintain the parts through the end of this year, at a cost of up to $8 million, but they could extend the maintenance work later.
Santee Cooper and its partner in the nuclear project, South Carolina Electric & Gas, halted construction last year after spending $9 billion on two unfinished reactors.
New Ingevity HQ
Ingevity, a specialty chemicals manufacturer based in North Charleston, is building a new $20 million headquarters and adding about 100 jobs near Park Circle.
Ingevity makes products from pine tree oil and sawdust that are used in adhesives, cleaners, paints, inks and other products. The company was a division of MeadWestvaco — now WestRock — until it was spun off as a separate company two years ago.
The new headquarters will be built on a former brownfield site at 4920 O’Hear Ave. The 110,000-square-foot facility will cost $20 million, with another $5 million going toward an upfit for the new workers, according to a news release. Construction is expected to start late this fall, with an opening scheduled for 2020.
The company employs about 1,600 workers in 25 locations worldwide, including 500 in North Charleston.
Business park buyout
A seven-building business park in North Charleston is the latest Lowcountry property to fetch a hefty price tag.
Aviation Business Park, a 342,042-square-foot office complex on 29 acres along Interstate 26 between Remount Road and Aviation Avenue, sold recently for $69 million, according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates, which handled the deal for the buyer.
The new owner is Greenville Corporate LLC of Delaware, which bought the site near Charleston Air Force Base from Rushmark Properties of Virginia.
Economic threat?
Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Attorney General’s office are jumping into the middle of an organized labor dispute at Boeing Co.‘s North Charleston campus, calling flight line workers’ decision to join a union a threat to the state’s economy.
The governor and attorney general's office filed documents in a National Labor Relations Board case supporting Boeing in its efforts to overturn a ruling that let flight line workers at its North Charleston campus vote for union representation.
The labor board has not said whether it will consider Boeing's request.
The filings show how politicized private-sector union votes have become in many states as they compete for high-profile manufacturing jobs.
Express expansion
DHL, a global express delivery provider, has nearly tripled the size of its South Carolina coastal operations with a new facility on Stall Road in North Charleston.
The 16,200-square-foot center is designed to handle DHL’s growth in Charleston-region deliveries through 2025, with a sorting capacity of 2,000 pieces per hour. The $2.2 million facility also serves the Myrtle Beach area.