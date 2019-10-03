A major museum to honor the nation's most revered war heroes has hitched its star to Texas about a year after organizers announced it would leave the Charleston area for a larger market.
The Medal of Honor Museum Foundation said Wednesday that it is taking its project to Arlington, near Dallas. The other finalist was Denver.
Foundation CEO Joe Daniels, who's been at the helm of the group since early 2018, described Arlington as the "optimal location" in an announcement about the decision. Of the about 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients, about 70 have lived in the region, according to the group.
Construction is planned for a site in the center of the city's growing entertainment district. It would neighbor Globe Life Park, where the Texas Rangers play, and the Dallas Cowboys' home turf, AT&T Stadium.
The group says it hopes to open its museum in 2024. That's about a year after the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is aiming to be completed in Mount Pleasant, most likely at Patriots Point, under a Charleston-area group that emerged in early 2019.
Daniels's group also had planned to build at state-owned Patriots Point. But last fall the foundation's board announced it would start a nationwide search for other locations.
Daniels said the reason for the move was the size of Charleston tourism market. The Arlington region, which includes Dallas and Fort Worth, attracted 51 million visitors in 2017. Last year, Charleston counted about 7.3 million.
The foundation also ran into snags with the town of Mount Pleasant after submitting architectural renderings that showed a building that exceeded local height limits. The design, which was created by internationally known architect Moshe Safdie, became a sticking point with some elected officials and residents who felt it didn't fit in.
Now, Daniels's group is seeking a new concept for the Texas site, according to a written statement. The foundation already has put out queries to architecture firms across the country. The group plans to narrow the proposals and make a selection in early 2020.
“There is no better place to honor and preserve the legacy of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients than in this patriotic city," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
In addition to the Arlington museum, the foundation said it will work with a delegation from Texas to build a Medal of Honor monument in Washington, D.C.
Since Arlington and Denver were announced as the finalists in June, officials in both cities had been vying for the project which has an estimated price tag of about $150 million, about $50 million more than in earlier plans.
The Charleston-area group that's raising funds to build a smaller-scale medal museum in Mount Pleasant has said it isn't concerned about the two museums being planned simultaneously. But the local organization does take issue with the group calling their project a National Medal of Honor Museum.
The Charleston organizers have cited a 1999 act from Congress that they say designates Mount Pleasant as the only official "national" Medal of Honor site.