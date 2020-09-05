The luxury real estate market continues to expand in the Charleston area

How one defines luxury real estate in the Lowcountry has changed greatly over the last 10 years. No longer are luxury homes confined to a few zip codes but can now be found spread across Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties. The luxury market continues to be fueled by buyers relocating to the Charleston area for the climate, welcoming culture, and a more relaxed lifestyle.
The luxury market is defined by the National Associations of REALTORS® (NAR) as the top 10% of the real estate market. According to the NAR, home sales in the Lowcountry and recorded in the CHS Regional MLS, “luxury” is comprised of an entry level point of approximately $750,000 with roughly 5% of all sales recorded in the CHS Regional MLS at and above $1,000,000.
2020 has followed 2019’s lead with more record-breaking sales for the Lowcountry as well as a quickly growing category of uber luxury properties. These properties represent 0.15% of the sales in CHS Regional MLS and closed with a sales price at or over $4,000,000.
This uber luxury segment in the tri-county area is poised for growth and currently represents 1.1% of the available properties for sale in the CHS Regional MLS. Lack of available homes to purchase, dwindling land to build on, historically low interest rates, and continued improvements in technologies for telecommuting allow buyers to make moves that pre COIVD-19 would have been difficult to rationalize, all while keeping prices moving upwards. Less travel during 2020 and more people working from home have buyers looking for larger properties with a dedicated work space and extra comforts that played a less important role in the past. Buyers in this uber luxury market segment are snatching up properties fairly quickly during 2020 with a median of 78 days on the market, a testament to the strength of the luxury market in Charleston.
The typical luxury home in the greater Charleston area is 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and approximately 5,400 square feet. An uber luxury property is easily distinguished from other luxury properties as it will have some type of historical significance, sweeping views, private beach/water access, or all of the above.
2020 has seen its share of uber luxury property sales recorded in the CHS Regional MLS with 22 closed thus far ranging from $4,000,000 to $12,000,000. All unique standouts from the “Charleston condo castle” to a historic downtown mansion steeped in history, a landmark property south of Charleston, and expansive ocean view and waterfront properties.
The real estate outlook in the Charleston area is rosy for the remainder of 2020 based on the high number of properties that continue to go under contract. All signs point to go for the Lowcountry luxury real estate market as buyers are increasing budgets due to high demand for the limited number of homes available for sale. Sellers in the tri-county area continue to benefit from the migration of buyers to greater Charleston who seek a quality of life change and have an appetite for luxury real estate.
Owen Tyler is the Managing Broker and Partner of The Cassina Group and is the President of South Carolina REALTORS®, the largest professional trade association in the state. The boutique company is currently the number one boutique firm for home sales over $750,000 and $1,000,000.