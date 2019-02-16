The islands in Charleston County beckon more residents than ever before. Every island has a different vibe and flavor to it. The choices to buy or build on the islands are varied, but the cost to do so can be expensive on some of them. Still, those who do and can, choose their particular seashore for a reason.
Folly Beach & James Island
Vibe: Families—friendly, fun and free-spirited
Folly Beach is between the Atlantic Ocean and Folly River. The Fishing Pier is a renowned landmark on the island and is perfect for watching sunsets, strolling and of course, fishing. The Morris Island lighthouse is a one of the most photographed lighthouses in South Carolina.
Condos along the beach begin at about $700,000 plus.
“You may be able to find a one or two bedroom bungalow in the $500,000 range,” said Jay Costa of Jay Costa Real Estate, Carolina One. “Vacant lots off the beach will run in the $350,000-400,000 range.” Costa said that new construction on Folly Beach is mainly renovating existing homes or tearing down older ones to build a larger one.
Downtown Folly Beach is decorated with shops, restaurants and bars. During peak seasons, the roads and beaches swell with traffic, but the quaint ambiance is the reason why so many call this place home. For a place that’s growing in leaps and bounds, there remains an authenticity of days gone by.
“You don’t have big chunks of land to develop,” Costa said. “When developers build here (Folly Beach and James Island) there’s simply not enough room for neighborhood after neighborhood…or things you may see in larger developments in other areas in Charleston County.”
The Town of James Island was founded in 1992. Since then, the community and its government has worked together to create a close-knit, safe and quality community.
The Village at Stiles Point by Mungo Homes is the newest development on James Island and is just five minutes from downtown. Ranging in size from about 1,900-4,900 square feet, they start in the high $500,000 range. On the other end of the spectrum are ranch-style homes built in the 60s and 70s that are 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, and according to Costa, can be found for under $400,000.
That price point, along with James Island’s proximity to downtown and the beaches, attract young families and downtown commuters.
“There are so many positive things that attract young families,” Costa added. “The James Island Yacht Club is affordable. You’re 10 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from downtown. The James Island Soccer Club, two public pools and the James Island Rec Center have so many activities where parents and their children are involved.”
Melton Peter Demetre Park (Sunrise Park) is a public park where residents go for incredible views of sunsets, the Charleston Harbor and on the 4th of July, some pretty spectacular views of fireworks off the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.
“Though we are attracting high-end buyers with newly built neighborhoods and larger homes, families and first-time buyers love James Island for a variety of reasons,” said Costa. “It’s a great community and a quaint community. I’ve had several clients that once they look here, they buy here. And, they stay here.”
Isle of Palms (IOP) & Sullivan’s Island
Vibe: Eclectic elegant & laid-back luxury
Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are about 15-20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Sullivan’s Island is bordered by the Charleston Harbor, Cove Inlet and the Intracoastal Waterway. Breach Inlet connects the two islands via a bridge. Think of Sullivan’s Island as IOP’s much older sister with a rich history, as Sullivan’s Island (named after a captain) was established in the 17th century. IOP became a popular vacation spot in the late 19th century.
“The Beach Company helped develop Isle of Palms from the get-go,” said Finn Dennis of Beach Residential, a division of The Beach Company.
In 1945, the Beach Company purchased most of the land on the IOP and today, they own and manage most of its commercial properties. According to Dennis, The Beach Company also submitted a large proposal which resulted in the development of several beach-front homes being developed on the IOP.
Dennis added that most of the two islands’ new construction consists of buyers building custom homes on large lots.
“The lots are large and often split,” Dennis said. “People are taking down some of the homes that were built in the 40s. The islands are adapting and changing and there’s new homes being built now more than there has been in the past ten years.”
Homes on the two islands have increased in size and price over the decades as well. Hurricanes destroyed some beachfront properties and these were replaced with newer and larger homes.
“Condos on the IOP, the median price is at $800,000,” Dennis said. “Single family…expect to pay $1.25 million. Sullivan’s Island, a single-family home, you’re going to start at about $2.25 million.”
The Post and Courier reported in July 2018, the large expansion of Wild Dunes, the tony, gated community that will add a mixture of rentals and residences to the resort community on IOP.
“Wild Dunes was developed in the early 70s and it’s now nearing completion,” said Dennis. “Some of the dredge projects that they did this past year on Wild Dunes to expand out there—that sand has been slowly going to Sullivan’s Island and now Sullivan’s Island is gaining more beach than they’ve ever had before.”
Isle of Palms’ iconic landmark, The Windjammer, has been a favorite hangout for locals and repeat visitors since the early 70s. For over 40 years, its spot (and the musicians that have graced its stage) on IOP’s beachfront is legendary. There are rentals along the coastline, shops and eateries. The “main drag” is packed with residents and vacationing beachgoers all summer long.
The City of Isle of Palms has 22 police officers and 33 fire and rescue personnel. The small island of 3.5 square miles has a population of 5,000, but that increases in peak season to over 50,000.
Sullivan’s Island is genteel and laid back. On any given day, you’ll see residents riding the streets in golf carts. Upscale and casual beach dining is plentiful here, along with a little over 2,000 year-long residents, living in half as many homes. The police force has 11 fulltime officers (hiring more staff in the spring and summer months) and its fire and rescue department has 41 volunteers and 8 fulltime staff members. One of the island’s most beloved annual activities is the Polar Bear Plunge. Every January people flock to Dunleavey’s Pub to brace the cold Atlantic and raise money for the South Carolina Special Olympics. Poe's Tavern, a landmark hamburger hangout on Sullivan's is draws in residents and visitors on a regular basis.
Sullivan’s Island has a few luxury rentals but no hotels or motels, preferring instead to keep their end of the island a bit more subdued than its livelier sister.
John’s Island
Vibe: Timeless & Traditional
The largest island in South Carolina, John’s Island is bordered by James, Kiawah, Wadamalaw, Edisto and Seabrook islands.
Residents enjoy neighborhoods away from it all, yet have access to the best of Charleston. The Angel Oak Tree brings visitors from all over the world. There are a large variety of neighborhoods within this lovely rural setting, including waterfront properties and family-oriented community neighborhoods.
“We have everything from multi-acre farm homes to family friendly neighborhoods with book clubs and mommy meet-ups,” said Teresa Jones of Carolina One. “There are 15 new construction communities and we (Johns Island) are expanding every day. John’s Island is very diverse—there are large communities of 300 plus homes with beautiful amenities.”
Jessica Stabler, part of the Jones’ team agreed. “John’s Island has grown by leaps and bounds over the past five years. The island has kept its roots with mature oaks lining every road, local coffee shops where owners know each customer by name,” said Stabler.
Prices range from the high $200,000 to multi-million plus brand new construction. Condos range from $150,000 to $800,000. Charming and timeless, the residents live here for its quiet island charm.
“The appeal of John’s Island is living a slower pace of life but still within 15 minutes to the beach and 10 minutes to downtown,” Jones said. “We have a small-town feel with very close proximity to one of the most desired cities in the U.S. What’s not to love?”
Seabrook & Kiawah
Vibe: Ritzy & refined
Seabrook Island is a private, coastal barrier island that is 30 minutes from Charleston. A gated community, it has nearly four miles of beautiful beaches, plus tree-lined streets along winding roads. There are private single-family homes and luxury rental homes, villas and condos. Pelican Beach is best for sunsets and in North Beach, early-morning risers can catch gorgeous sunrises. Ride horses along the shores, play tennis, golf or join The Seabrook Island Beach Club where you can swim in one of two pools facing the ocean. In the mid-90s, the island’s golf course was the first in South Carolina to become certified members of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf. Prices range from $90,000 for a condo to over $5 million for single family homes.
Kiawah Island, a sea island, is 10,000 acres of beautiful coastline and is also about a 30-minute drive to Charleston. Gated luxury living is the norm here. There are cottages, townhomes, single-family homes and the amenities are world-class within. A world-renowned golfing haven, Kiawah Island has spectacular parks, a nature center, tennis and the activities that come with being surrounded by water. Neighborhoods vary in size and price, but all are what one would expect when it comes to refined luxury living. The community has an active art council that hosts events throughout the year for residents and visitors. Kiawah home prices range from $200 to $2 million for villas to over $15 million for a single-family home.
“People are driven by the desire to be among nature on the islands,” said Pam Harrington of Pam Harrington Exclusives in Kiawah. “The communities and people of Seabrook and Kiawah are so welcoming. We have access to our islands and we’re an easy drive to all that’s Charleston.”
“Between the two islands is Cassique,” Harrington said. “This is a very well-established community—a private golf community that has beautiful marsh and ocean views.”
Harrington said that Freshfields Village is a great place for islanders of both Seabrook and Kiawah will shops, spas, restaurants, groceries and a boutique hotel.
“There are plans to build a 55 and older condo community near Freshfields,” Harrington said. “Both communities (Seabrook & Kiawah) have evolving community programs. Kiawah cares helps neighboring communites, Johns Island and Wadamalaw Island residents will skills training and educational programs for at-risk children. The Seabrook Island Green Space Conservancy ensures that our natural environment is protected.”
According to Harrington, Ocean Park is the latest development on Kiawah. On the eastern tip and far from the mainland, these home sites and homes are selling from about $449K (for lot) to over $3 million and up.
***
Population Snapshots
Folly Beach – 2,726
James Island – 11,908 (TC)
Isle of Palms – 5,000 (city of IOP)
Sullivan’s Island - 2,050 (TC)
John’s Island (population, 17,097 – TownCharts as of 2017)
Seabrook/Kiawah – 1,858 & 1,764
Source: TownCharts. US Census Bureau. City of Isle of Palms