The hunt is on for a new CEO at one of the Charleston area's biggest employers

Months without a CEO in the corner office, Roper St. Francis has retained a North Carolina search firm to aid in the hunt.
The nonprofit health care system, which operates four hospitals in the Charleston region and is one of the area's biggest employers, announced an ownership shakeup in October that left Bon Secours Mercy Health with the biggest stake. Then-Roper chief Lorraine Lutton left shortly thereafter to take a job as market operations executive at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours at the end of 2019 (though her LinkedIn page still hasn't been updated).
The local hospital system has yet to fill the high-level, high-paying vacancy, but movement is definitely afoot.
Last week it was announced that Hartz Search was retained to help find and recruit qualified candidates. The Charlotte-based executive headhunting firm said it's looking nationwide for someone with experience running a complex health care system.
The top job at Roper paid $1.1 million in salary and other compensation in 2017, according to the nonprofit's tax filings.
A spokesman for the system said last month that the search for a CEO, along with a new chief physician officer, will likely be finalized this spring.
Roper St. Francis employs 5,900 workers across its system. Its newest hospital, in Goose Creek, opened at the end of September.
Million-dollar acreage
The pending development of a new apartment complex next to North Charleston City Hall has forced the state's third-largest city to plop down more than $1 million an acre to ensure it has enough parking.
Last week, the city wrote a check for $2.17 million for 2.04 acres between City Hall and a parking lot next to the former Regal Cinemas 18 at Charles Town Square, according to city spokesman Ryan Johnson.
The purchased property is next to the former Verizon Wireless call center building on Mall Drive.
The shuttered theater is being demolished to make way for a 300-unit apartment complex to be built by Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston.
The city shared some of its parking with Regal before the theater went dark in December. The shuttered cinema building is in the process of being demolished.
Johnson was unclear how many parking spaces the two acres would provide for the city.
Sign on, sign off
Trident United Way will emblazon its name across the top of the building it occupies on a heavily traveled section of Rivers Avenue after North Charleston zoning officials cleared the way last week.
Meanwhile, the longstanding red lettering for The Post and Courier that runs across the top of the three-story structure's facade will go away completely.
That wasn't exactly what Trident United Way envisioned when it started down this path. It didn't ask to pull the The Post and Courier name off 6296 Rivers Ave., where, for many years, the newspaper had an office on the ground floor. The nonprofit recognized the association. It sought permission to add its name to the facade and relocate the existing sign.
"The building has long been known as The Post and Courier building," an official for the organization said. "Trident United Way now owns the building and operates in it."
The official proposed a swap of sorts. It involved putting Trident United Way's sign in place of The Post and Courier's, which would be moved to the far end of the same facade "so that people who refer to it as The P&C building would not be confused by the name change."
Staffers nixed the request, saying it would violate provisions of the city's sign ordinance.
In the end, Trident United Way got what it wanted, for the most part. The Board of Zoning Appeals overruled the staff-level decision and unanimously approved the variance, according to zoning plans reviewer Kara Browder. The only caveat is that the newspaper's familiar sign will have to come down.
Waste not, want not
Santee Cooper hit a new recycling record last year.
The state-owned utility said last week it repurposed more than 1.6 million tons of coal ash and other toxic waste from its coal-fired power plants in 2019, the most in its 86-year history.
One of the byproducts, gypsum, can be used in manufacturing drywall. Other portions of the coal ash waste goes to produce concrete.
The recycling process reduces the amount of waste Santee Cooper sends to lined landfills. The power provider is currently in the process of excavating many of its older coal ash ponds that were built along waterways in South Carolina.
The Moncks Corner-based utility held meetings at the Cross and Winyah stations — its operating coal-fired power plants in Berkeley and Georgetown counties — late last year to discuss its plans for closing the unlined ash pits at those two sites. At that time, Santee Cooper estimated it had 13.5 million tons of coal ash still to remove.
Cinn-ful
An Atlanta entrepreneur bringing a new sweet treat shop to Charleston International Airport is no stranger to the Lowcountry.
Shawnalea Garvin grew up in Charleston and graduated from the former Middleton High School before attending South Carolina State University.
After starting as a sales clerk at J.C. Penney while in college, she went into management with the retailer and eventually struck out on her own. She started AETC, or Airport Employment and Training Center, in 2005 and now employs 250 people in Atlanta. She also has a small stake in the nine restaurants operated by Buffalo, N.Y.-based Delaware North at CHS.
By this summer, she will have her own stand-alone business at the airport when she opens baked goods shop Cinnabon in a corner spot at the walkway to Concourse B.
She estimated it will take more than $500,000 to upfit the 900-square-foot space. The airport does not provide funding for site build-outs, according to spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Pryor also pointed out that Garvin's investment will bolster the airport's efforts to attract minority business owners.
Garvin also plans to buy a house in Charleston while keeping her residence in the Georgia capital city.
Going Dutch
Jet-setters who'll be flying to London from Charleston when British Airways resumes its seasonal service will have a streamlined rail option if they're heading to the continent while abroad.
The Dutch government last week announced that a new nonstop train will run between the British capital and Amsterdam starting in late April.
"Brexit or not, from April 30 London is getting closer," Roger van Boxtel, president-director of Dutch rail operator NS, said in a statement.
The Associated Press reported that nonstop rail service from London to the "Venice of the North" is already available, but the return trip is a hassle, as it requires a change of trains and passport formalities in Brussels.
Under a new agreement, passengers can can clear immigration in Amsterdam before boarding, making the four-hour, $44 journey via the English Channel "Chunnel" "easier and in particular quicker," said Dutch infrastructure minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen. She added that the new offering "will really become a viable alternative to the airplane."
British Airways started flying nonstop between London and Charleston last spring. This year, the twice-weekly flights will run from March 29 to Oct. 24.