Despite the fact we are going through a pandemic, Lowcountry home sales and contracts continue to rise. There have been ups and downs since March, but one thing that remains consistent is that we are fortunate to have so many outdoor activities to choose from.
Getting outdoors is one of the things we can still do – fresh air, sunshine and low-risk ways in which we can still socialize are even more important during these uncertain times.
According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, one of the lowest risk activities is golfing. We are primed to experience summer activities and still can, as long as we remain vigilant about social distancing and wearing masks when around groups of folks we don’t know.
Dr. Erin Bromage, an Associate Professor of Biology at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, wrote a post about COVID-19 that went viral. In it, he summed up and allayed many fears and confusion about the virus and the risk of exposure when outdoors.
“The effects of sunlight, heat and humidity on viral survival, all serve to minimize the risk to everyone when outside,” he said. Though the article went into greater detail, the takeaway is using common sense and part of that is accessing the risk of exposure. Wide open spaces pose less risk than indoors.
That being said, golf seems to be a good choice for an outdoor activity. And it’s summer in South Carolina, so we most definitely have the heat and humidity issue covered.
Courses, courses, courses
There are more than a few courses in the Lowcountry region. Mount Pleasant has Dunes West, a semi-private Arthur Hills designed course that opened in the early 1990s. RiverTowne is an Arnold Palmer Signature course. Charleston National, a Rees Jones course, is open to the public year-round. Closer in to Mount Pleasant is Snee Farms, a George Cobb designed course. North of Mount Pleasant, Bulls Bay has a new beautiful course for Awendaw residents or anyone who likes stunning wide open spaces.
Drive to Lowcountry shores – Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island, Johns Island and Seabrook Island and golf is plentiful. Daniel Island, James Island, Summerville, North Charleston and beyond – we are a region of golfers and golfing is what Charlestonians do, practically year-round.
There are over 20 golf courses in the Charleston region – set along rivers, marshes and beaches. There is literally a course for everyone, at every stage of their golfing acumen and some of the best golf pros in the nation are here to teach novice and seasoned golfers how to improve their game.
Back nine on the beach
If ocean breezes and views up your game, then the resort community of Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms (IOP) with its two Tom Fazio courses is pretty close to perfect. The Links Course was Fazio’s first course and purportedly one of his favorites. No wonder since at its 18th hole, you’re overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Fazio’s second course, The Harbor Golf Course, has lagoon and salt marsh views that extend out to Intracoastal Waterway vista views.
“The eastern end of Isle of Palms began development as the Isle of Palms Beach and Racquet Club in 1977 and shortly thereafter became Wild Dunes,” said Larry Pierson of Carolina One Real Estate. “The first residential homes were built in the late 70s and in 1979, the owners hired Tom Fazio to design his first course – the Links.”
Fazio has designed courses in 38 states and eight countries, and Wild Dunes is considered one of his best efforts. Golf Digest dubbed The Links as one of the “state's best.”
“The course (Links) opened in 1980 and real estate development quickly followed,” he said. “In 1985 he (Fazio) was asked to design Harbor Course and made the airplane strip as part of the layout.”
The air strip, known as the IOP airport in the early 50s, was an 1,800 feet long by 135-foot runway and was constructed by the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission. Used by occasional vacationers and pilots during that time, it was convenient when IOP was only accessible by a two-lane bridge from Mount Pleasant. The airport closed in 1984 and Fazio made that strip of land into the 10th, 11th and 12th holes.
Pierson, who has lived in the Wild Dunes community for 25 years, said that the best part about it is the people. He lives on the Links Course between the ninth hole and tenth tee. When he’s not selling real estate, he’s on the course two or three times a week and has met more than a few clients this way.
“We come from different areas, root for various football teams, have varying careers, and yet we have one thing in common – our love of Wild Dunes,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt that the number one city in the country is a half hour away.”
Wild Dunes is made up of a mixture of dwellings – from condos and townhomes to single family, the gated community is nearly built out with only a few vacant lots available according to Pierson.
“Our ownership is fairly equally divided between permanent residents, second home owners and investment owners, “ Pierson said. “Our current prices range for condominiums and townhomes from $320,00 to $1.35 million. Single family homes range from $629,000 to $3.1 million.”
Pierson’s listing at 17 Dune Ridge Lane is a five-bedroom home that overlooks the tenth hole of The Links Course and a “driver and nine iron” to the clubhouse. It’s a short golf cart ride to the beach, has views of the ocean and lists for $1.279 million. Built by custom home builder Phillip Smith, who has also built other homes on IOP, Sullivan’s Island, Mount Pleasant, Dunes West, Daniel Island and Seabrook, this home incorporates a reverse floorplan to maximize views in the most-used living spaces.
“Wild Dunes has everything you need,” Pierson reiterated. “The resort will have a new 150-room hotel scheduled to open in mid-2021. There’s a large tennis complex, several pools, restaurant and bike and jogging paths with lots of beach access points and gated security.”
As of July 21, there were approximately 70 single family homes and condos listings in Wild Dunes.
The Country Club of Charleston
James Island has the Country Club courses, a private golf club community. Designed by Seth Raynor in 1922, it sits on 900 acres on the Ashley River. Raynor’s courses are in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, South Carolina, Connecticut, Missouri and Florida.
The Country Club courses are set among moss-draped oaks, rolling hills and beautiful views of the intracoastal waterway. According to one article written about the course in “Links” magazine: “...there is at least one other ‘wow’ moment, the approach to the par-four 16th, where the massive punchbowl green wraps like a neck pillow around a menacing front bunker known as the Lion’s Mouth.”
The Country Club has hosted the Azalea Invitational, a prestigious amateur event since 1946. Known for its challenging green complexes, Beth Daniel, a Charleston native and 33-time winner on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour knows the course very well. She has said: “I wouldn’t call it the most difficult golf course in the world but it’s fun to play.”
“The golf course just hosted an LPGA event which was televised and very successful,” sai156 Fad Jackie Scarafile of Carolina One Real Estate.
The homes within the community are sought after and rarely come on the market. The clubhouse is elegant, large and a county club membership includes golf, pool and tennis, all with awe-inspiring views of Wappoo Creek, the river and downtown. Most of the homes were built in the 1950s through the 1970s, and some lots are nearly an acre.
“Buyers love this location and being members of the club is a bonus if they choose to do so,” said Scarafile. “When homes come on the market here, they don’t last long.”
Scarafile’s new-to-the-market listing at 1516 Fairway Drive and lists for $1.259 million.
“The home was taken down to the studs and was originally built as a brick rancher in the 60s,” she explained. “It has been transformed into a gorgeous 4,200 square foot move-in-ready home on an acre lot. There’s easy access to the course by golf cart."
Most of the construction within the community is renovation. Many buyers choose to completely rebuild the 70s and mid-century homes. “Some buyers level a home and start new,” Scarafile added.
The home at 1516 Fairway Drive is Mediterranean style. With a circular driveway, marble entry way and double mahogany doors, it makes a grand statement. In keeping with that, the interior has architectural elements such as broad arches, stone cast fireplace, sweeping staircase and a great room with enormous stone fireplace, antique corbels and 350-year-old cypress mantle. The primary bedroom is on the ground floor with pocket doors to the ensuite bath.
Homes here range in price from $500,000 to $7 million. Currently, there are only three active listings in the Country Club neighborhoods.
“Country Club I and II are highly coveted subdivisions,” said Scarafile. “The location is unbeatable – 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the beach.”
Golf and island breezes
“The extreme attention to detail is what makes the Kiawah Island courses and programs so special,” said Kelly Henry of Kiawah Island Real Estate. “Other than the exceptional courses themselves, the club’s Golf Learning Center has a fitness center, club repair room and three hitting bays with the most advanced technology in the world of golf. With help from world-class golf pros, players can monitor their progress, collect data, set goals and measure improvement.”
Kiawah Island was named the No. 1 Golf Resort in the U.S. by “Travel and Leisure Golf.” The island has seven courses designed by British Open champion Tom Watson, course architects and designers Tom Fazio, Pete Dye and Clyde Johnston, and professional golfers Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.
There are five public courses on Kiawah Island, including the Ocean Course where the 2021 PGA Championships is scheduled. All are owned and operated by the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Osprey Point, Oak Point, Turtle Point and Cougar Point are the other championship courses.
“The Ocean Course is the site of the 2012 PGA Championship and golf history was made here when the course became the setting for the famous War on the Shore at the 1991 Ryder Cup,” Henry said.
The Kiawah Island Club has two private courses for members – the River Course and the Cassique Course, with the Oyster Bar and Voysey’s Restaurant in their respective clubhouses.
“Kiawah has something for everyone when it comes to buying or building,” Henry added. “Single-family, villas, cottages and homesites – many with course views, the ocean, the Kiawah River and the marshlands. Homesites begin at $250,000 and homes can exceed $10 million.”
Henry’s listing at 49 Kiawah Island Club Drive has wraparound views of the River Course’s number 12 green and an island lagoon. Located in a private neighborhood known as The Settlement, it has over 4,000 square feet, five bedrooms and lists for $2.895 million. Some of its unique features include custom millwork, Italian fumed oak floors, an open kitchen and 11-foot ceilings. The primary bedroom is on the main floor with an ensuite bath that contains a large soaking tub.
A three-stop elevator carries one to the lower and second levels.
A new neighborhood, Front Nine Lane, is coming to Kiawah in the summer. On the island’s eastern tip and set up against Pete Dye’s world-famous fairways, homesites directly border the Ocean Course.
“Front Nine Lane presents the closest ownership opportunity on Kiawah Island to one of the world’s most revered golf courses,” Henry said. “The residences mark the landscape in trio formations – in a modified horseshoe pattern and each home borders a shared green space.”
Known as a golfer’s paradise Kiawah Island sets the bar for resort-style golf living. “Whether one builds a custom home or chooses one of KIRE’s pre-designed plans, you can quite literally build your dream home on your – almost – very own island.”
