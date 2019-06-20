The Medical University of South Carolina is losing its executive in charge of operating its hospitals, including its 713-bed academic center in downtown Charleston.
Matt Wain, MUSC Health's chief operating officer, is was named CEO of three Emory University hospitals on Wednesday. The health care system, the largest in Georgia, operates six hospitals.
Wain will be taking charge of Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. His new job starts Aug. 19, according to a written statement.
Wain was in charge of the operations of MUSC's hospitals, a system with roughly $1.5 billion in annual revenue. He has held the position since 2013.
Wain was often present at the MUSC board meetings, updating trustees about the health system's multiple capital projects. Wain was accountable for keeping new construction and expansions on track. He was also the face of emergency management at MUSC during hurricanes and other major weather events.
"During Matt’s six years as COO, he has been a transformational leader," Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said in a message to staff.
Wain was the first official chief operating officer of MUSC Health "and served during a high growth period," Cawley said.
His departure comes a few months before MUSC plans to open its $390 million children's hospital and not long after MUSC acquired four rural South Carolina hospitals outside of Charleston area.
Tom Crawford, the associate chief operating officer at MUSC, will take on Wain's job on an interim basis starting July 20. Wain will stay on in a consulting role with MUSC through September.