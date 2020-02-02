The federal earned income tax credit is a powerful anti-poverty tool that since 1975 has helped working people with modest incomes, and particularly those with children, to make ends meet.

Many South Carolina residents who qualify for the benefit can also get a state income tax break, and it's worth more than ever this year.

To claim it, all that's required is answering "yes" to these two questions: Were you a full-time South Carolina resident during the tax year? And did you qualify for the federal tax credit?

South Carolina joined the majority of states that have an earned income tax credit starting with the 2018 tax year, and the credit's been getting larger as it's fully phased in.

Last year, taxpayers who were eligible for the federal version could additionally claim 20.83 percent of that credit against their South Carolina income tax liability. This year, for 2019 tax returns, the percentage was increased to 41.67 percent.

So, someone who qualifies for a federal earned income credit of $1,000 would also qualify for $416.70 against their South Carolina tax liability. The state percentage will continue to rise until it hits 125 percent of the federal credit, in 2023.

Last year about 25 million tax filers claimed the federal credit, but an estimated one out of five who were eligible did not. That means millions of people who were struggling to make ends meet didn't receive money they could have claimed.

There are some reasons why that happens. One is that people can be eligible for the federal tax credit even if they owe no federal income tax and aren't required to file a tax return.

"Since many low-income workers are not required to file a return, they can often miss out on the full value of refundable credits," the National Conference of State Legislatures said.

Unlike South Carolina's earned income credit, the federal variant is "refundable," and that means people who qualify can get a check even if they had no income tax liability, so long as they file a return.

Note that having no income tax liability doesn't mean paying no taxes on income. Working people paid 7.65 percent of their gross wages last year in federal payroll taxes — the money that goes toward Social Security and Medicare — while those who earned more than $132,900 paid a lower percentage.

So, for those who earn too little to owe income tax, the federal credit is sort of a refund of payroll taxes.

The rules for claiming it are tailored to benefit working taxpayers with children. To qualify, a single person with no children could earn no more than $15,570, but a married couple with three children, and who file a joint return, could earn up to $55,952.

Both the allowable income and the size of the tax credit increase with the number of children. The maximum federal credit is $529 for a person with no children, but rises to $6,557 with three qualifying children.

Those with no children must have been at least 25 years old, and under 65, at the end of the 2019 tax year on Dec. 31.

Note that "children" doesn't mean what most people would assume. The IRS's definition of "children" for the earned in come tax credit includes "brother, sister, half brother, half sister, step brother, step sister or a descendant of any of them such as a niece or nephew" so long as they lived for more than half the year with the person claiming the credit and meet other requirements.

The IRS has an online tool, the "EITC Assistant," that can help determine if a person qualifies for the tax credit. It's on the agency's website, irs.gov.

Claiming South Carolina's credit is far less complicated. Those who qualified for the federal credit and were full-year S.C. residents are eligible. However, in South Carolina the state version and most other tax credits for individuals are not refundable, which means they are only available as a credit against income taxes owed or paid to the state.