It would be hard to overstate the uneven economic tumult experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a roughly 15-month period and counting, so far, that's financially harmed countless millions while others have prospered.

Those who have remained employed, received federal checks, and seen their retirement accounts rise, are on the upper arm of the so-called K-shaped recovery.

On the lower appendage are the unemployed, the owners of failed businesses and people who can't pay their rent or mortgages.

Tremendous amounts of federal money have been dedicated to helping the latter group, with such a flurry of laws and programs that it can be hard to keep up. Consider that, as I reported June 7, South Carolina has hundreds of millions of dollars to help people get caught up on their rent and utility bills, but so far applications have been slow to arrive and little money has been distributed.

If you're a tenant with overdue rent or utility bills, contact your county government if you live in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland or Spartanburg County. In the remaining 39 counties tenants should contact SC Housing at 803-336-3420, or go to schousing.com.

For homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages because of pandemic-related financial hardship, there's an important deadline that's just weeks away, coinciding with the expiration of the federal restrictions on evictions and foreclosures.

June 30 is the deadline to apply for a COVID-19 hardship forbearance for borrowers with mortgage loans backed by four U.S. agencies: the Department of Housing & Urban Development; Federal Housing Administration; the Department of Agriculture; and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, there is no deadline for requesting forbearance for loans backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

This can be confusing for consumers. What's a forbearance? And how does one know who backs their mortgage loan?

Forbearance means that mortgage payments don't have to be made for some period of time — three to six months, initially, under the federal rules and possibly longer. The debt doesn't go away, and the loan amount isn't reduced, but payments can be suspended to create some financial breathing room.

And how does one know who services their mortgage? That's likely printed on the monthly statements, or in the mortgage paperwork, but people can also look up their servicer by searching the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems website at mers-servicerid.org.

Now, the deadline for applying for forbearance has been extended before and could be again, but as of June 10 the deadline was still June 30. Anyone trying to meet that deadline will likely have questions, and probably need a little help to apply.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to get that help, at no charge.

Housing counseling agencies approved by HUD, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — that's who to call. Beware of scammers purporting to offer help for a fee, because confusion about federal assistance programs plays into the hands of scammers.

"It starts with picking up the phone," said Dorothea Bernique, executive director of Increasing H.O.P.E. in North Charleston. "The worst thing people can do is ignore it and stick their heads in the sand."