Every Lowcountry homeowner and potential homeowner looks forward to Charleston Home + Design Magazine’s Home + Design Show. The three-day event promises to be better than ever offering up free consults with local experts and some cool giveaways.
“One of the things we’re most excited about is the free interior design consultants,” said Tim Barkley, publisher and owner of Charleston Home + Design Magazine. “We’ve also made arrangements for local architects to volunteer their time. You’ll be able to sit down and talk to these experts during the event.”
Participants can schedule a 20-30 minute consult to get information about how to save money on projects, renovations and other build plans. Barkley recommends bringing floor plans, sample swatches, photos and ideas to make the most of the consultation.
There’s a large lineup of seminars throughout the event, from transforming a beach home to picking the right paint color, as well as VIP parties with complimentary beer and wine.
Cool free swag is available as well—Savannah Bee honey and Tervis Tumbers are giving their wares away to lucky participants.
Reduced fee parking is in the connected garage at 32 Alexander Street and nearby metered on-street parking is available.
Below is the what, when and where. Visit charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com for more information.
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun Street
Friday, January 25 – Free admission day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, January 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $7 per person, reduced admission $2 after 2 p.m.
Sunday, January 27 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; $7 per person, reduced admission $2 after 2 p.m.