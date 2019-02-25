Ever wonder what kind of market Yeti is targeting with its pricey coolers that — according to advertisements, at least — even a hungry grizzly bear can't destroy?
Turns out, it's more blueblood King Street than blaze orange and camouflage.
During a conference call with financial analysts last week, YETI Holdings CEO Matthew Reintjes talked about the company’s two retail stores scheduled to open this summer. In addition to a Chicago site, the company is planning a cooler and accessories shop at 360 King St. in downtown Charleston's shopping district.
“Both locations are on high-traffic streets and represent a culture fit with the brand," he said.
It's apparently the same culture that's willing and able to spend upwards of $1,000 a night for a room at Hotel Bennett or $400 for a frying pan at Williams Sonoma, both of which are a short walk from the upcoming Yeti shop near Marion Square.
The Texas-based cooler maker said it will spend up to $6 million to expand its brick-and-mortar presence to King Street and the Windy City, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Yeti inked a 10-year lease in August for its 5,349-square-foot ground floor space on King, just south of Calhoun Street.
Currently the company operates just one retail location — in its hometown of Austin — though its merchandise is available online and through numerous chains, including Half-Moon Outfitters, Palmetto Moon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Jet setting
A speedy ultralong-range 19-seat business jet that flew between Charleston and the U.K. could give British Airways a run for its money.
Gulfstream Aerospace said last week that its G650ER completed a trip from Biggin Hill outside London to the Holy City in 8 hours and 15 minutes in December.
That’s just a tad longer than the twice-weekly commercial flight BA plans to operate between the two trans-Atlantic tourist destinations starting April 4. That trek across the pond is estimated to take an even 8 hours on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to the carrier's website.
Gulfstream said last week that its Charleston stop was part of “an impressive December record run” that included six flights between far-flung cities, such as Savannah to Marakech, which took a hair over 7 hours to complete.
The highlight was the final leg — a 7,475-nautical-mile city-pair record across the Pacific from Singapore to San Francisco. The flight was clocked at 13 hours and 37 minutes door to door.
"The G650ER's unsurpassed speed and real-world performance allow it to easily tackle ocean-spanning routes like Singapore to San Francisco faster than any other business aircraft," said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream, which is owned by General Dynamics. "To Gulfstream, leading the class means continually demonstrating to customers that their ultralong-range missions are possible at the fastest speeds.”
The twin-engine, Rolls Royce-powered G650ER is made in Savannah. It can fly 7,500 nautical miles at a maximum speed of Mach 0.92, the company said. The list price is $66.5 million, or about a quarter of the retail price of BA's 787-8, which seats about 215 passengers.
On the world stage
The redesigned S60 sedans made at the $1.1 billion Volvo Cars campus near Ridgeville will be showing up in nearly 100 foreign countries this year — but not in China.
Volvo started exporting cars from the Port of Charleston this month, with the first shipment going to the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium. From there, the sedans will be taken to Volvo's distribution center about an hour away in Ghent, where they will be shipped to retailers throughout Europe.
"We began commercial production of the S60 just six short months ago here in South Carolina, and we're excited to be building cars for customers around the world," Jeff Moore, Volvo's vice president of manufacturing for the Americas, said in a statement.
"Export markets are critical to the long-term success of our plant, and we're on track to deliver vehicles to our customers worldwide," he said.
Throughout the year, S60 models will be exported to Turkey, Australia and New Zealand, plus 93 countries, including in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
Volvo expects to build about 50,000 cars this year at its plant off Interstate 26, and more than 50 percent of them will be exported to foreign countries.
China, however, won't be one of them.
Because of the trade dispute between the United States and China, Volvo will be building S60s for the Chinese market at one of its plants in that country.
Not pro CON
The Charleston County Medical Society rallied the troops — 100 to be exact — in the latest effort to repeal a longstanding rule that it feels is harmful to the health-care industry and the broader free-market system.
That's how many local physicians signed a letter in support of a proposal to get rid of the state's so-called "Certificate of Need" requirement, which has been a legislative ping-pong ball in Columbia for years. Their collective message was directed at Gov. Henry McMaster.
The rule, often referred to by its initials, gives the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control the authority to approve or deny medical-related capital investments in the state, such as a new hospitals and expensive diagnostic equipment.
A bill filed recently in the General Assembly seeks to end the practice. Supporters of the legislation, including the medical society, argue that the CON requirement is bad for business.
"Our CON law facilitates a cartel of ever-expanding hospital systems which block competitors from ever entering into the market," according to the letter. "This results in restricted access to lower cost, higher quality alternatives for patients."
Supporters of the bill can expect some pushback from the likes of the S.C. Hospital Association. The Columbia-based trade group counters that the U.S. health care system isn't a free market, partly because hospitals are required to provide emergency treatment to anyone who comes through the door, even patients who can't pay.
"Meanwhile, other facilities like physician practices and outpatient surgical centers have the authority to avert patients that are uninsured or underinsured that often end up in our emergency rooms. ... Without a health-planning process, specialty health care facilities could simply set up shop next to a hospital and siphon away the more lucrative services and commercially-insured patients, leaving hospitals only to manage the sickest and most indigent members of the community," the Columbia-based group said.
Shelf lives
The two grocery store announcements on the same day could not have been more contrasting.
One is contracting in South Carolina while the other is expanding its fold of specialty stores.
Florida-based Publix will place a GreenWise Market store in Lexington near Columbia at an undetermined date. It plans to open its first GreenWise store in South Carolina in Mount Pleasant this summer.
Publix said it will continue to look for opportunities to expand its specialty store concept across the Southeast.
“We’re creating a community gathering place where high-quality natural and organic products are the center of what we offer,” Publix president Kevin Murphy said, as the company announced two more GreenWise stores coming to the suburbs of Tampa and Jacksonville.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo and Harveys, is heading in the opposite direction: It's closing 10 stores across the Palmetto State, including its last Bi-Lo store in Mount Pleasant after shuttering 94 supermarkets last year.
A George slept here
A historic North Carolina mountain getaway with long-ago ties to the Charleston area is on the market.
The Highland Lake Inn & Resort, a rambling 47-room retreat featuring a restaurant, meeting space, free-range farm animals and a 40-acre lake, has been listed at $6.65 million.
The property is in the quaint town of Flat Rock, just outside of downtown Hendersonville. It dates back to a 1789 land grant and subsequent grist mill, and its previous owners have included wealthy Charlestonian George Trenholm, according to its website. The Civil War blockade runner, Confederacy politician and purported inspiration for the Rhett Butler character in "Gone with the Wind" bought the place in 1872 and lived on it for about a year. Trenholm sold it to South Carolina Gov. William Aiken in 1873.
The resort's origins stemmed from a club built in the early 1900s by investors from Charleston and Columbia, who bought about 500 acres in Flat Rock. A local family has owned the existing 26-acre property since 1999.