The bids that will determine Santee Cooper’s future are in. Our reporters are digging through the details.

COLUMBIA — NextEra Energy has submitted a multibillion-dollar offer for Santee Cooper that could pay off the state-owned utility’s massive debts and refund its electric customers the money they already paid for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.
The Florida-based power giant’s plan would cut more than 40 percent of Santee Cooper’s workforce — some 700 employees. But, critically, it provides up to $615 million in cash payments to the state government and would resolve a class-action ratepayer lawsuit that threatens to bankrupt the state-owned electric and water utility.
But in order to seal the deal, NextEra must overcome a competing offer by Santee Cooper's leadership.
The utility’s new executive team submitted a bid that features lower electric rates than NextEra offered over the next 20 years. Santee Cooper’s proposal, however, doesn’t resolve the V.C. Summer lawsuit that is headed for trial in April.
Virginia-based Dominion Energy also entered an offer to take over Santee Cooper’s management but leave the utility under state ownership. But that proposal is unlikely to gain traction because state officials couldn’t even estimate how it would impact customers' power bills.
The newly released bids will reignite a three-year political debate over the fate of Santee Cooper. The utility’s future has been in doubt since Santee Cooper officials decided in July 2017 to abandon the $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.
The House and Senate’s budget committees must each pick their preferred bid within the next month. The decision will then rest with all 170 state lawmakers in the General Assembly. The debate could last into the summer or beyond.
Lawmakers will need to weigh the cost and benefits of each option.
The NextEra proposal offers slightly higher rates in the long term but provides a resolution of a costly and perilous ratepayer lawsuit. The Santee Cooper offer features lower rates in the long run but no certainty as they head to court later this year.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who has called for Santee Cooper’s sale since shortly after the nuclear project collapsed, made his choice clear shortly after the offers were unveiled Tuesday.
“Ratepayers will either continue paying for reactors never built or they’ll get back what they’ve already paid," McMaster said, endorsing the NextEra deal."The politics of indecision are unacceptable. The General Assembly must act now, must act quickly on this issue.”
S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said he hasn’t made a decision, but he quickly set up a series of House committee hearings to analyze the bids over the next month.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said he also hadn’t made up his mind.
The V.C. Summer project’s sudden collapse landed Santee Cooper in trouble with state lawmakers and saddled the utility with more than $4 billion in bond debt. It owned 45 percent of the unfinished reactors.
Lawmakers have said they want to shield ratepayers from paying billions of dollars for power plants that will never produce electricity.
State leaders spent the past two years trying to figure out the best way to explore the potential interest in Santee Cooper. But Tuesday offered their first look at serious bids for the utility.
The highly-anticipated offers were whittled down from a larger field of bids. State officials reached out to 55 companies and received interest or bids from 10 businesses.
The three best options were presented to the Legislature following a two-month review by a team of consultants that were hired to advise the S.C. General Assembly.
Santee Cooper has already charged its direct customers and the members of South Carolina's 20 electric cooperatives roughly $670 million for the abandoned nuclear project. The current nuclear bond debt for Santee Cooper stands at $3.6 billion.
But Santee Cooper’s pitch to state lawmakers shows the utility may be able to limit the impact that debt will have on the monthly bills of its 183,000 direct customers and the 20 electric cooperatives it supplies with power.
Santee Cooper’s executive team found an additional $2.3 billion in savings than it didn’t have in its forecasts last year.
Some state lawmakers have questioned if the state should sell the Moncks Corner-based utility, citing concerns about a new owner raising rates and laying off employees.
NextEra's offer lends those lawmakers ammunition.
The company would cut 705 of Santee Cooper’s 1,675 jobs by 2025. Santee Cooper’s bid, by contract, would keep at least 1,500 employees on staff through 2028.
NextEra’s proposed electric rates are lower than Santee Cooper’s former projections. But they don’t beat the rates that Santee Cooper promises in its new plan.
Over the next 20 years, Santee Cooper customers would pay about $161 million more under NextEra’s ownership, state officials estimated.
That’s in part because as a public entity, Santee Cooper enjoys tax-free status and a low cost of debt. It pays a roughly 4 percent interest rate on most of its bonds.
NextEra’s bid shows just how costly it is to privatize a public utility, like Santee Cooper.
The report shows NextEra needs to deal with $5.3 billion in additional costs over 20 years. That includes $1 billion to repay Santee Cooper’s debt early, $1.7 billion in additional taxes, $1.7 billion for higher borrowing costs and $325 million to pay Santee Cooper’s pension obligations and another
That made it more difficult for NextEra to offer a better deal to state lawmakers and Santee Cooper’s ratepayers. It did try, however.
According to state officials, NextEra revised its plan late in the process, sweetening the deal with nearly $1 billion in extra benefits.
That still might not be enough.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Seanna Adcox and Thad Moore contributed to this story.