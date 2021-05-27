The back story to the biggest ship ever to visit Charleston's port

The biggest container ship to visit the East Coast to date might have bypassed Charleston completely if it hadn't been for a lot of research and a little arm twisting when the local harbor deepening project was still in the planning stages.

As it is, the CMA CGM Marco Polo is set to dock at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant around 11 a.m. on May 28. It's the last East Coast stop for a vessel as long as 3½ football fields and able to carry as many as 16,022 20-foot-long cargo containers.

Ed Aldridge, president of ship operator CMA CGM America, said the East Coast visit wouldn't be possible "without the efforts of our port partners," including roughly $2.5 billion worth of investments in terminals, new equipment and a deeper shipping channel in Charleston.

The initial dredging plan in 2010 wasn't intended to accommodate a behemoth as big and heavy as the Marco Polo. The Army Corps of Engineers had been using a ship called Susan Maersk as the design vessel for other deepening projects on the East Coast, and wanted to do the same in Charleston.

Trouble was, the Susan Maersk could only carry up to 8,200 containers, and S.C. State Ports Authority executives knew much bigger ships were on the horizon.

"That was the biggest debate we had when we started," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO. "They said you need to use an 8,200 (container) ship and we said, 'No, the future is going to be different'."

Newsome said his agency "marshalled a lot of information" and ultimately convinced the Army Corps it needed to use a much bigger ship to guide the harbor project.

"We succeeded in that argument, which was critical for our deepening project," he said. "We were deathly afraid that we would do a deepening project and then have to turn right around and do another one."

The Army Corps relented — sort of.

The SPA was asking to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet, while the Army Corps thought 50 feet was deep enough. The federal civil works agency ultimately said it would plan for a 52-foot depth, but the SPA would have to come up with the extra cash for those last 24 inches. The S.C. Legislature ponied up the extra $70 million — bringing the total cost to $558 million — and dredging to that full depth is now nearing completion.

It turned out to be a prescient move, with ships in the 13,000-container class now make weekly visits to Charleston's terminals.

In addition, a report by shipping analyst Hua Joo Tan with Alphaliner shows that no vessels in the 7,500- to 9,999-container range are on order by ocean liners. By contrast, there are 112 orders for new ships able to carry between 10,000 and 15,199 boxes.

"Bigger ships carry more cargo, further supporting port-dependent businesses and jobs throughout South Carolina and beyond," Bill Stern, the SPA's board chairman, said in a statement. "Port infrastructure investments make milestones such as this possible, generating future growth for S.C. communities."

Newsome acknowledged that Charleston's bigger ship-to-shore cranes, wharf refurbishment, harbor deepening and a new terminal "have come at significant cost," but he added that "it's a worthwhile cost because there was never any question about the trend being big container ships and being something that we had to address."

Aldridge gave a nod to the port's forward thinking in a written statement announcing the Marco Polo visit.

"Their intelligent, timely infrastructure improvements to support larger ships make it possible for us to proactively respond to the needs of our customers," the CMA CGM boss said.

The Marco Polo will eclipse the French shipping line’s CMA CGM Brazil as the largest container ship to visit Charleston. It can carry nearly 1,000 more containers than the Brazil and is roughly 100 feet longer and 10 feet wider. It's one of three ships in CMA CGM's 16,000-plus container Explorer Class, with the other two named after Jules Verne and Alexander von Humboldt.

Those vessels are part of the Columbus Loop service, which originates in China and also stops at ports in New York, Virginia and Savannah. The Brazil and another similar-sized ship are also also a part of that service, which travels via the Suez Canal and is part of the Ocean Alliance of cargo vessels.

The Marco Polo is sailing to Charleston from Savannah, where onlookers gathered along the downtown riverfront and "gawked" as the mammoth vessel made its way to the port earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.