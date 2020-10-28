Texas-based Western-wear chain expands east to downtown Charleston

A new Western-wear store is making tracks into downtown Charleston, marking its first retail location east of the Mississippi.

Austin, Texas-based cowboy boot and leather accessories brand Tecovas will open a 3,100-square-foot shop at 288 King St. on Nov. 6.

It will be the brand's 12th retail location, the seventh this year and the first on the East Coast. Other openings took place in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Nebraska in 2020.

The retailer, founded by Paul Hedrick, carries boots, bags, apparel and accessories for men and women. Customers can also personalize their purchases with complimentary custom-leather debossing or they can refresh past purchases with free boot shines.

"The first day that I visited Charleston a few years ago, I knew it would be an amazing city for Tecovas, so we jumped at the opportunity when something on King Street, one of the most historic streets in the U.S., became available," Hedrick said.

The new store will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Larger circle

In North Charleston, a Circle K gas station and convenience store is slated to be revamped on an enlarged footprint.

The shop at 2213 Ashley Phosphate Road, just off of Interstate 26 near Rivers Avenue will be demolished, and a new store will be built on site along with the property where the former Hardee's fast-food restaurant operated.

Work was expected to have begun before now, but it has been delayed because of the coronavirus, according to Will Sherrod with the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

Boasted brand

A Savannah-based convenience store and gas station that has been making inroads into the Charleston area over the past year was recently named among the top in its industry.

USA Today readers voted Parker's Kitchen one the top 10 "Best Gas Station Brands" in its Readers' Choice travel award contest.

The company was voted No. 8. The overall winner was Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip. Earlier this year, Parker's was named the "2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year."

The latest contest was based on customer expectations of more than just fuel. Clean bathrooms, fresh coffee, lots of snack selections and hot meals were also determining factors.

Other brands in the top 10 were Hy-Vee, Sheetz, QuikTrip, Casey’s, Maverik, Rutter’s, Kum & Go and QuickChek.

Parker announced in 2019 he planned to build 10 stores in the Charleston region and invest $50 million. More than half of them are in operation, and another will open soon in North Charleston.