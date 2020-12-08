Testing startup in Charleston that offers a COVID-19 test says it's expanding, adding jobs

Spurred on this year by the need for coronavirus testing, a Charleston-based diagnostics company says it is expanding and adding jobs.

Two-year-old Vikor Scientific announced Tuesday it is investing $1 million into its downtown Charleston operation and will create 148 positions.

The firm moved to the new 22 WestEdge development on Lockwood Drive in the spring, subleasing an entire floor on the top level of the building from the South Carolina Research Authority.

With its latest expansion, the company says it will occupy three floors of the building.

Vikor, co-founded by Scotty Branch and Shea Harrelson, quickly began manufacturing a COVID-19 test in the spring. In mid-March, the company announced it had set aside part of its 22,000-square-foot headquarters for coronavirus testing.

Vikor said at the time it was already well-equipped to pivot to testing individuals during the pandemic.

By the end of September, the company said it had run roughly 23,000 tests for South Carolinians. Harrelson said in a statement Tuesday that the new investment will help Vikor stay ahead of demand both for its COVID-19 products and tests for other infectious diseases.

"This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season," Harrelson said.

He added that the expansion plan for 2021 includes offering new diagnostic services in the cancer space.

Vikor does not only test for COVID-19. Another of its areas of specialization is in helping health care providers decide when to prescribe antibiotics. The class of drugs is generally over-prescribed, and people who develop a resistance present a public health threat on multiple fronts.

Vikor's tests can offer information about whether an antibiotic is the best treatment option and determine whether a patient is resistant to antibiotics already.