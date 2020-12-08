Testing startup in Charleston that offers a COVID-19 test says it is expanding, adding jobs

Spurred on this year by the need for coronavirus testing, a Charleston-based diagnostics company says it is expanding and adding jobs.
Two-year-old Vikor Scientific announced Tuesday it is investing $1 million into its downtown Charleston operation and will add 148 new positions.
The firm moved to the new 22 WestEdge development on Lockwood Drive in the spring, subleasing an entire floor on the top level of the building from the South Carolina Research Authority.
Vikor, co-founded by Scotty Branch and Shea Harrelson, quickly began manufacturing a COVID-19 test in the spring. By the end of September, the company said it had run roughly 23,000 tests for South Carolinians. Harrelson said in a statement the new investment will help Vikor stay ahead of demand both for its COVID-19 products and other tests for infectious diseases.
"This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season," Harrelson said.