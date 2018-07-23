Lukewarm day for US stocks
U.S. stock indexes capped a day of listless trading with a mixed finish Monday, as gains by banks and technology companies were offset by losses in other sectors.
Bond yields rose, pointing to a pickup in interest rates on consumer loans, which helped drive bank shares higher. Technology stocks also posted solid gains, adding to the sector's market-leading showing this year.
Those gains were overshadowed by losses in industrial stocks, consumer goods companies and energy, among other sectors.
The S&P 500 index rose 5.15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,806.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,044.29. The Nasdaq gained 21.67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,841.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 1.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,698.41.
US home sales fall in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June, the third straight monthly decline, as higher prices and a limited supply of listings have sidelined many would-be buyers.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.38 million. Over the past year, home sales have tumbled 2.2 percent.
Many Americans searching for homes face prices that are climbing at roughly double the pace of wages. Sales of entry-level homes worth less than $250,000 have fallen amid a constrained inventory — and the decline accounts for nearly all of the annual drop in home sales. Still, the number of homes for sale in June rose on an annualized basis for the first time since the middle of 2015, a sign that the 3-year downward spiral in inventories may be ending.
Tesla seeking cash from suppliers
Tesla has asked some of its suppliers to refund a portion of what the auto maker has already spent to help it become profitable, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The plea raises questions about the company's cash position, which has dwindled following some production issues.
A memo provided to the newspaper shows Tesla requested the supplier return what it calls a meaningful amount of money on its payments since 2016. The memo said all suppliers were being asked to help the company become profitable.
The electric car company declined to comment on the specific memo but confirmed that it is seeking price reductions from suppliers for projects, some of which date back that far.