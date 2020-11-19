Tens of thousands of people in SC are using jobless benefits that expire in December

At the end of October, more than 183,000 people were still trying to claim jobless benefits in South Carolina, and tens of thousands of them were relying on two federal unemployment programs that will expire at the end of the year.

The latest unemployment numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor show South Carolina is still in the midst of a historic unemployment crisis as the novel coronavirus continues to spread uncontrolled across the country.

The South Carolina economy has regained some of the jobs it lost earlier this year, but thousands of people remain out of work and the state is still missing nearly 20 percent of the tourism and hospitality jobs that existed here in March.

It's with that backdrop that people continue to apply for jobless benefits through the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The latest numbers show roughly 50,000 people were trying to claim benefits through the South Carolina unemployment insurance trust fund, which has been under immense financial pressure this year.

But there's an even bigger group of people who were trying to collect money through two new unemployment programs set up by the federal government this year.

More than 71,000 people were seeking out benefits from what is known as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits to people who have already used up their 20 weeks of eligibility through the state.

And another 55,193 people were trying to apply through what is known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which established to provide jobless benefits to contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers who normally would not qualify for assistance through the state.

Congress set up the two new federal unemployment programs earlier this year to ensure more people qualified for jobless aid during the pandemic. But both programs will cease to exist come the end of December unless Congress extends them as part of another round of federal stimulus.

The most that someone can collect through those federal programs in South Carolina is $326 per week. But even that financial aid will disappear if the programs are allowed to lapse.

Dan Ellzey, DEW's Director, has encouraged unemployed workers in recent weeks to seek out new jobs, and he's pointed to the roughly 119,000 job advertisements that were posted online in October.

But some economists warn there may be a gap significant between the jobs that are available and the people who are looking for work.

Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, told members of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce this week that many of the people who are still out of work may not have the skills or education to land the available jobs in manufacturing, healthcare or technology.

“These lower income service workers — think waiters — don’t have the skills for the jobs that are available, and many are frozen in place,” he said. “Many are not ready to move to another city, or to invest in training for their next job given the uncertainty around the virus.”