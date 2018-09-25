Sears was once the retail icon that touted "Where America Shops."
Now, it's in the midst of a vanishing act, shuttering stores across the country as it continues to bleed revenue amid stiff competition in the big-box store business.
But its most recent darkened, empty shell in the Charleston area will soon see new life — at least temporarily.
The company's former store at Citadel Mall in West Ashley, which closed in August, will be transformed into a Spirit Halloween pop-up shop starting in early October.
With 1,325 locations across the country, the seasonal retailer will offer costumes, decor and party accessories for children and adults.
The Halloween shop will occupy the entire 132,000-square-foot former Sears space, but only 12,000 square feet will be used for the retail shop, according to a mall spokeswoman.
The owners of the interior of Citadel Mall bought the 14.25-acre Sears building and parking lot earlier this year for $7.55 million. Future plans for the site have not been announced.
Spirit Halloween also recently leased 8,450 square feet in Center Oak Plaza at 1119 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Leases for seasonal “pop-up” stores are usually short term and, for Halloween merchants, typically expire after Oct. 31.