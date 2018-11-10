It might still be a gathering of a couple dozen students in a classroom, but a club dedicated to competitive video gaming has found its footing at the College of Charleston.
C of C's esports club, started this semester, has about 50 people. But judging by the rising popularity of esports — plural because it encompasses the many different video games people can compete in — and by the membership at other South Carolina universities, the local club can expect their numbers to grow.
Games that used to be played solely on PCs and consoles in home offices and basements have broken out as their own sports industry, with global mega events and revenues topping $906 million worldwide, according to a market report this year. The top-performing players can earn millions of dollars a year.
North America accounted for about 38 percent of the market. Tournaments sell millions of dollars worth of tickets. Hundreds of millions of people around the globe are spectators; Americans gather at odd hours of the night to watch matches held across the world. There are bars dedicated just to viewing esports.
Now, esports appears to be growing in popularity in South Carolina.
A 16-year-old high school student from Greenwood recently won $70,000 at a tournament in California, the Index-Journal reported. He and his partner placed 11th overall by the time the tournament was over.
The student, Dylan Wright, said he plans to improve his at-home gaming setup and start vying for future tournaments and possible sponsorship.
Not every enthusiast is aiming to make a career of esports, however. Ezekiel Carsella is a member of CofC's new club, but he said he doesn't play much. He likes to watch. If that sounds strange, Carsella said it is hardly different than being a fan of some of the competitions that major networks air.
"It’s grown a lot, but it’s not really in the mainstream consciousness," Carsella said. "People will say ‘this is weird.’ But they’ll watch cornhole on ESPN."
Right now the club is working on building teams in some of the different esports, including League of Legends, Overwatch and Rocket League. They plan to put on open events so students can play together or watch the competitions. Carsella said they hope to attract speakers to campus, too.
Sara Huntey grew up playing video games, but never saw the hobby as a possible career.
"There was always some type of money in esports, but it was never this big," Huntey said. "Now it can be a livelihood."
Huntey is now a member of the College of Charleston's new esports club.
At a recent meeting, club members discussed a 4-hour esports party held on campus Nov. 2, the results of the League of Legends world tournament — South Korea did not make it to the finals, much to fans' surprise — and how the Piranha Plant, usually an enemy, is now a character you can play as on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
It will take some time for the college's esports team to match up to other universities', though.
Clemson University's esports club has more than 350 members and 25 teams, making it one of the largest clubs on campus, its president, Robert Burnside, said.
Burnside, a senior, is in his second year as the club's leader. When he joined his freshman year, there were only about 20 people in the club, and they mostly played League of Legends.
Now the club has multiple teams, each focused on a particular game. Clemson's Overwatch team is nationally ranked, according to Tespa, an operator of collegiate esports leagues. And there are more than 400 teams on the leaderboard.
And it's not just a hobby: Some colleges and universities are beginning to offer scholarships to high school students who excel at esports. No South Carolina institutions appear to be among them.
Burnside said he's won about $2,000 himself playing esports. The Clemson club travels to tournaments several times a year, and participates in others from the Upstate campus.
Esports and traditional sports aren't so different, he said. The club has coaches and managers. They record their matches so they can analyze their game play later. And there are dedicated fans who watch just for the fun of it.
Unlike some traditional sports, esports are accessible, Burnside said. Fortnite, among the most popular games of the moment, is free. Still, the game made $318 million in May alone just from in-app purchases, according to the tech news outlet Recode.
Burnside said he's watched esports become more popular, even accepted as a pastime among his fellow students.
"I’m sitting in class now, and people are watching Fortnite tournament highlights," Burnside said.