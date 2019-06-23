Horry-Georgetown Technical College is responding to new opportunities for advanced manufacturing jobs in its neck of the woods with a training center that will teach welding, machine tooling, robotics and other skills beginning this fall.
The 30,000-square-foot facility is meant to support roughly 240 new jobs coming online from new and existing companies like pump manufacturer EnviroSep and Peddinghaus Corp., a metal working and fabrication firm in Andrews.
"The need for skilled employees that this facility will produce is overwhelming right now, and not just in our immediate area but around the country," said Peddinghaus CEO Bob Meltzer. "I hear this from every customer and manufacturing business I speak with."
The center is projected to support more than $14 million in capital investment in the Georgetown area over the next five years, school officials say.
In addition to existing courses taught at HGTC's other campuses, the center will offer a mechatronics program unique to the facility. The associate's degree program teaches fundamental skills in electronics, mechanical and fluid power and automated controls so graduates can analyze and troubleshoot equipment commonly found in manufacturing sites.
The center — being built at HGTC's campus on Fraser Street in Georgetown — also will house up to 30 welding booths and more than $2 million in mechatronics and machine tool equipment. A combination of state and federal money as well as funds from the college, Georgetown County and the local school district is paying for the center.
Companies will also be able to utilize the center for customized training for existing employees and financial aid and scholarships will be available for students.
Coffee break
Caffeine giant Keurig Green Mountain, which is building a $350 million roasting and packaging facility in Spartanburg County, is among the latest businesses asking the U.S. Trade Representative to hold off on more tariffs on Chinese-made goods.
In a letter last week, lawyers for Keurig said proposed 25% tariffs on the machines that brew the company's single-cup pods would raise prices and "significantly reduce demand for our Keurig coffee systems and for K-Cup pods manufactured by our U.S. workforce."
Keurig lawyers said the company doesn't make any money off the brewing machines, but instead generates most of its $11 billion in annual revenue from sales of its soft drinks and proprietary pods. Tariffs, they say, would harm thousands of U.S. jobs that depend on K-Cup pod purchases, including the 500 jobs projected for the Upstate site.
The U.S. Trade Representative is holding public hearings on $300 billion of additional tariffs proposed for Chinese-made goods by President Donald Trump. It's not clear when or if they will take effect.
LAB work
A company that makes medical devices and components plans to open a division at the James Island Business Park in Charleston that will focus on new products.
LAB Medical Manufacturing Inc. will spend about $5 million on the facility that will create more than 30 jobs over the next five years, the company said, adding machinery and equipment are being installed ahead of a Sept. 1 production start.
Leon Bester, president of LAB Medical, said the company decided to invest in a new site because of its rapid growth. The company, headquartered in Billerica, Mass., makes surgical tools, spinal implants, devices for orthopedic reconstruction and other products.
Robert Pratt, chairman of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, said the company's announcement "is a testament to the Charleston region's ability to attract global medical device companies."
"We offer the talent they need to succeed, an environment supportive of innovation and a ready in-state customer base," Pratt said.
Maritime money
Detyens Shipyard Inc. of Charleston is getting a $781,315 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support electrical upgrades for mobile equipment, a 130-ton rough-terrain crane and additional forklifts.
The ship repair and service company is among 28 small shipyards nationwide getting money from the DOT's Maritime Administration. The grants help small shipyards modernize equipment and processes to spur future growth.
"These grants help create jobs in America’s small shipyards, which play a significant role in our country’s maritime sector," U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
The grant program has awarded more than $226 million since it was established in 2008.