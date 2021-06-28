Tech stocks nudge S&P 500, Nasdaq to record heights; Disney delays test cruise

Tech stocks bolster Wall Street
NEW YORK — Strength for tech stocks nudged U.S. indexes a bit further into record heights Monday, more than making up for losses across much of the rest of Wall Street.
The S&P 500 rose 9.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,290.61 after drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It added to its all-time high set Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
Healthy gains for Nvidia, Facebook and other stocks that have been winners of the increasingly online world helped the Nasdaq composite also tick further into record heights. It rose 140.12, or 1%, to 14,500.51. But the majority of stocks in the S&P 500 and across Wall Street weakened, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150.57, or 0.4%, to 34,283.27.
Trading was relatively quiet around the world, with European stocks modestly lower and several Asian indexes nearly unchanged.
Disney delays test cruise
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19, the company said Monday.
The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise. But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19, “which is considered positive by the CDC," Disney said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, had approved the cruise line’s request to conduct a two-night test cruise.
The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus. Last weekend, Celebrity Edge departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, becoming the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port in 15 months.
Juul to pay $40M in NC vaping suit
DURHAM N.C. — Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales, according to a landmark legal settlement announced on Monday after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping.
A state judge accepted the first-of-its-kind agreement with a state. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein had sued Juul, accusing it of employing unfair and deceptive marketing practices that targeted young people to use its vaping products, which deliver addictive nicotine.
As part of the agreement, Juul will not advertise to anyone under 21 in North Carolina and will limit sales amounts of Juul products online to any state residents. It will also sell its products only behind counters at retailers that have ID scanners to ensure customers are of age.
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to declare an "epidemic" of underage vaping among teenagers. Health experts said the unprecedented increase risked hooking a generation of young people on nicotine, an addictive chemical that is harmful to the developing brain.
Curry picked to head UAW
DETROIT — Ray Curry, secretary-treasurer of the United Auto Workers, has been elected president of the union. Curry, 55, was picked by the union's International Executive Board on Monday. He will replace Rory Gamble, who retires on Wednesday.
Gamble led the 397,000-member union through a bribery and embezzlement scandal and the coronavirus pandemic, in which the union agreed to keep auto factories running with numerous safety precautions. He was the union's first Black president, and Curry will be the second.
Curry will be replaced as secretary-treasurer by Frank Stuglin, 61, who now is director of a union region covering the Detroit area.
In a statement, Curry said he would continue to build on a commitment of transparency, reforms, and checks and balances in the wake of the scandal.