Tech rout hands Nasdaq its biggest loss since October

Rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street Thursday that erased the market's gains for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite its biggest loss in nearly four months.
The S&P 500 dropped 2.4 percent, led lower by heavy selling in technology and communications companies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.5 percent, its biggest skid since October.
The sell-off took hold when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.53 percent, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92 percent level it was trading at only two months ago.
Bond yields have been rising this month, reflecting growing confidence among investors that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also concern that inflation is headed higher. And every tick up in bond yields recently has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.
Thursday's move in the 10-year Treasury raised the alarm on Wall Street that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.
"The yield on the 10-year note crossed the line in the sand at 1.5 percent, which from a technical perspective further confirms that higher rates are likely," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
The bullish bond sentiment followed a report that the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 4.1 percent in the last three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated. The influx of new government stimulus efforts and accelerated vaccine distribution could lift growth in the current quarter, ending in March, to 5 percent or even higher, economists believe.
"The bond market is reacting to the positive economic growth," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "It means there's some hope on the horizon."
Tech stocks, which tend to have higher valuations, have been one of the victims of the rise in bond yields. As bond yields climb, more investors shift money into those higher yielding assets, which tends to negatively affect stocks that are priced for growth and not for regular dividend payouts.
Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft — all companies that pushed the stock market higher last year — fell 2.4 percent or more.
The market will likely see broader growth as actual economic growth widens to include many of the sectors that have been beaten down during the pandemic, Schutte said.
Smaller company stocks fared worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks shed 3.7 percent. The index has been far outpacing its larger peers, a signal that investors expect broader growth to continue. Schutte noted improvements in retail sales, the housing market and consumer confidence.
"All those things are strong right now and the backdrop for further gains is still there," Schutte said.
Global stock markets have soared over the past six months on optimism about coronavirus vaccines and central bank promises of abundant credit to support struggling economies. Those sentiments have faltered due to warnings the rally might be too early and that inflation might rise.
This week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell affirmed the Fed's commitment to low interest rates in testimony to legislators in Washington.
The central bank earlier indicated it would allow the economy to run hot to make sure a recovery is well-established following its deepest slump since the 1930s. Powell said it might take more than three years to hit the Fed's target of 2 percent inflation.
Investors also are looking for Congress to approve President Joe Biden's proposed economic aid plan. That includes $1,400 checks to most Americans. However, the plan faces staunch opposition from Republicans and is still subject to negotiations. Democrats have chosen to use the legislative process known as reconciliation that would allow them to pass the bill without GOP support.
Amid the latest market turmoil, the GameStop phenomena was back in the news. The video game retailer's shares jumped 18.6 percent Feb. 25 after doubling the previous day. The stock has been mostly declining this month after skyrocketing 1,600 percent in January as investors on Reddit and other social media sites encouraged each other to drive up the share price at the expense of hedge funds betting the stock would fall in value.