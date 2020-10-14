Tech firm launched in Charleston is being sold for up to $125M

The ownership of a technology business that was launched in Charleston more than a decade ago is changing hands for the second time in three years in a deal valued up to $125 million.

Blue Acorn, which was founded in 2008, became Blue Acorn iCi after merging with another firm last year. The upper peninsula company started out in e-commerce, later adding other digital services to its tech repertoire. It has expanded to multiple offices nationwide, though its headquarters is still at Meeting and Williman streets.

In announcing the sale, Blue Acorn iCi said it employed about 300 workers as of late 2019. The buyer is Infosys Limited, a publicly traded company that is based in India and specializes in digital services and consulting.

Chris Guerra and Greg Boone, who share the CEO title at Blue Acorn iCi, wrote that "this acquisition is a terrific fit" and "although there are differences in company size and culture, our underlying values are aligned."

Toronto-based Beringer Capital previously acquired Blue Acorn iCi for an undisclosed sum in 2017 According to a document Infosys recently filed with the stock market regulators, Blue Acorn iCi's annual revenue has increased 28 percent since that transaction to $43.6 million in 2019.

Infosys said it owns about 80 subsidiaries.

Ravi Kumar, the company's president, said in a statement that the purchase will help expand the products and services it provides to global brands.

"The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients," Kumar said.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of this year. Blue Acorn iCi management is staying intact.