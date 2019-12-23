Headquartered in Nashville, an established startup is making a partial move to the Charleston region.

Lasso, which makes and markets workforce management software for businesses in the event and entertainment industries, recently announced it opened an office on the peninsula and named a South Carolina native to take charge of a new technology team.

His name is Michael Wright, a former manager of software development at Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Corp. He's also a Clemson University graduate and a Charleston Digital Corridor board member. Wright has worked for two Charleston startups, PeopleMatter and Vizbii Technologies.

His title at Lasso is chief technology officer.

“I jumped on the chance to join the company because I believe Lasso is positioned very well to solve a unique problem for businesses that have some real challenges,” Wright said in a written statement.

The Music City firm set up shop for now in the Cigar Factory at East Bay and Columbus streets in downtown Charleston and is looking to fill several local positions. In January, Lasso will be a tenant in the WestEdge development near the Medical University of South Carolina.

“We opened an office in Charleston because it is one of the fastest-growing regions for qualified technology talent,” Angela Alea, Lasso's president, said in written statement. “Charleston continues to invest in programs to aid technology companies and programs in the region and we are impressed with all the area and people have to offer."

Lasso, which also has an office in Atlanta, sums up its software niche on its website: "We help you schedule, communicate with, track time, travel, and pay your entire workforce."

Health care glitch

After some consumers experienced issues trying to sign up for a health insurance plan through the federal government's website on the day of the final deadline, officials took the rare step of extending the signup period.

Problems on HealthCare.gov kept people from enrolling in health insurance coverage Dec. 15, which was the deadline to sign up for plans under the Affordable Care Act. So the next day, officials with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decided to give customers a couple more days.

The extended enrollment period lasted through Wednesday.

It's not the first time HealthCare.gov experienced technical problems: In the website's first year, 2013, signups were stalled by major issues with the platform.

In the first six weeks of open enrollment in South Carolina, about 99,500 people signed up for health insurance, according to CMS. Last year, about 6,000 more state residents had selected a plan on HealthCare.gov by that time.