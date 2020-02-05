Tattoo parlor blocked from opening on Columbia's Main Street by state health ruling

COLUMBIA — In a clash between the traditional and the modern, a state health agency has blocked a tattoo parlor that is seeking to open in Columbia's central business district, citing the nearby historic First Baptist Church.

Ophidian Tattoo has sought to open in Columbia's Arcade Mall retail center, but the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control ruled the parlor's chosen site was within 1,000 feet of the entrance to the church, a required distance in state law.

The agency sent Ophidian a letter saying there would be no further DHEC review of the decision, meaning the question would not be put before its board.

Ophidian has 30 days to file an appeal to the state Administrative Law Court.

The parlor has not decided whether to go forward with such a move, said its attorney Tommy Lavender of Nexsen Pruet.

The parlor has rented space in the Arcade Mall and received exceptions from Columbia City Council and the Board of Zoning Appeals to operate downtown. It also had the blessing of the City Center Partnership, the public-private group that recruits businesses to the area.

Matt Kennell, CEO of the partnership, called DHEC's decision a disappointment and praised the owners of Ophidian, Shannon Purvis Barron and Chelsea Owen, as good community citizens.

Tattoo parlors no longer have the dodgy business reputations of decades past, he said.

"Clearly, DHEC needs to review its regulations and be more up to modern times," Kennell said.

The parlor's owners have stated they are more than 1,000 feet from the main entrance of the First Baptist Church, whose complex takes up much of a block on nearby Sumter Street.

“While we have walked the distance ourselves, multiple times, and know that we are more than in the clear, apparently there is enough of a discrepancy on what a front door is, that we could potentially have done all of this work for nothing,” Ophidian's owners posted on Facebook in November.

The dispute comes down to a question of which entrance to the Arcade Mall is the front, according to the appeal filed by Ophidian.

The Arcade Mall, which dates to the 1912, runs in an L-shape from Main Street to Washington. In recent years, it has been revived as a crowded retail and restaurant spot, especially during lunchtime.

The tattoo parlor contends the entrance at 1332 Main St. is the entrance to the mall, citing postal addresses and foot traffic in arguing that the Washington Street doors act only as a back entrance.

The DHEC review cites a distance of less than 1,000 feet from the church building and parking lot, apparently using the Washington Street entrance.