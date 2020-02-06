Tariffs a non-issue as SC notches record $41.5B in exports in '19

By air and by sea, South Carolina boosted the dollar amount of goods exported to foreign countries to a record $41.5 billion in 2019 — nearly 20 percent better than the previous year despite the threat of tariffs.

Dreamliner jets built at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston plant and vehicles manufactured by BMW in the Upstate and Volvo Cars in the Lowcountry combined for more than half of the export total, or roughly $24.5 billion.

Other top export commodities included machinery and parts, tires, rubber and plastics.

The dollar value of exports has grown by 68 percent since 2011, and South Carolina now accounts for 35 percent of all U.S. tire exports and 16 percent of all U.S. vehicle exports.

BMW, which builds sport-activity vehicles at its Spartanburg County campus, has been the nation's top vehicle exporter from 2014-18. The German automaker hasn't released 2019 export dollar figures yet, but it built a record 411,620 cars in the Upstate last year and the number of vehicles it exported from the Port of Charleston increased by 3 percent.

Volvo began exporting S60 sedans in February, sending 10,837 vehicles to foreign markets through October, the latest figures available.

This is the 10th consecutive year that South Carolina has set a record for the value of products sent to foreign markets. In 2019, Palmetto State goods were shipped to 198 countries and territories around the globe.

"South Carolina companies continue to produce top-quality products, and the world has taken notice," said Bobby Hitt, secretary of the state's Commerce Department. "Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the growth of our international trade footprint and will encourage companies of all sizes to expand their reach into new markets overseas."

China remained the state's top export market, accounting for 16 percent of the total — the same percentage as 2018 — despite an ongoing trade war with the U.S. that appeared to be cooling by year's end. Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said the Port of Charleston did not notice a slowdown in trade due to tariffs China placed on U.S.-made products.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Still, BMW and Volvo shifted some production of cars for the Chinese market to that country and Boeing slowed production of its 787 Dreamliner because air carriers in China stopped buying U.S. planes.

Germany vaulted into state's second-largest export market, taking the place of Canada, which fell to third. The United Arab Emirates, one of Boeing's top Dreamliner customers, was fourth.

The Port of Charleston saw a nearly 5.6 percent increase in exports in 2019 to nearly 1.3 million loaded and empty 20-foot containers. All told, the port had a 5.2 percent jump in cargo boxes moving through its terminals.

Containerized cargo at the port has doubled over the past decade, "in large part because South Carolina has become a manufacturing powerhouse," Newsome said. The increase has mirrored growth in the state's manufacturing sector, and Newsome said investments like a new container terminal, a deeper harbor and land for distribution centers will help diversify the cargo base.

"These major infrastructure projects will further support our state’s exporters and ensure economic success," he said.