The top bosses at South Carolina manufacturers and some of the Port of Charleston's biggest customers don't always agree about the impact tariffs are having on the nation's economy, but this much is certain: They're all talking about them.
Import taxes imposed on foreign goods entering the U.S. and retaliatory tariffs other countries are placing on American-made products are dominating the conversation during the latest rash of earnings calls.
CNBC estimates more than 40 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings have mentioned tariffs.
"It's the No. 1 issue," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the Institute of Supply Management, a trade group for manufacturers.
The reactions have been wide-ranging, with domestic steel and aluminum producers applauding the measures while those dependent on foreign trade expressing concerns.
"The tariffs send a clear message that the U.S. is done asking nicely for compliance with the rules of trade and is serious about demanding changes in the trade practices of other countries," John Ferriola, CEO of Nucor Corp., said during his company's July 19 earnings call.
The Charlotte-based steelmaker, which has plants in Berkeley County and Darlington, reported its best second-quarter numbers in the company's more than 50-year history. Profits more than doubled for the period, buoyed by 25 percent tariffs on imported steel — typically cheap metal from China dumped on the American market.
"All in all, we're very happy with tariffs," Ferriola told stock analysts.
Tom Hayes, on the other hand, isn't so pleased. The Tyson Foods president said in a regulatory filing that the chicken and processed meat company will cut its full-year earnings expectations by as much as $1 per share because of trade worries.
Tyson is one of the biggest customers at the Port of Charleston, where more than 24,000 metal cargo containers filled with poultry were shipped overseas last year.
"The combination of changing global trade policies here and abroad, and the uncertainty of any resolution, have created a challenging market environment of increased volatility, lower prices and oversupply of protein," Hayes said in the filing.
Tyson will release its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Monday.
Slippery slope
President Donald Trump is threatening to escalate the trade war with another $200 billion worth of import taxes on Chinese goods, even as White House officials are preparing to spend $12 billion on a bailout for U.S. farmers who are losing money as a result of the trade policies.
“This obviously is a short-term solution that will give President Trump time to work in long-term trade policy,” Sonny Perdue, the U.S. agriculture secretary, said in announcing the measure.
But targeting a single industry is a "slippery — and costly — slope," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says, with thousands of other companies in need of relief from the tariffs' financial fallout.
"The administration's focus should be expanding free trade and removing these harmful tariffs, not allocating taxpayers' money to only marginally ease the suffering for some of the industries feeling the pain of the trade war," the pro-business lobbying group said in a written statement.
A chamber study shows the total bill would top $39 billion if Washington were to offer other industries the same type of bailout that farmers are getting.
The automotive industry — South Carolina's largest manufacturing sector — would be the biggest recipient of that windfall, eligible for $7.6 billion in tariff relief, according to the analysis.
BMW, which builds SUVs at its Spartanburg County plant and is the nation's top vehicle exporter, won't say whether it would take a bailout if one ever became available.
"BMW does not comment on speculation," spokesman Kenn Sparks said last week.
But the automaker did raise prices on Upstate-made SUVs it sends to China in an effort to recoup some of the tariffs' costs. And it's building a manufacturing plant in Hungary to produce cars for the European market — behind China, the second-largest export destination for Spartanburg County-made vehicles.
Volvo Cars has said it would cut hiring plans at its $1.1 billion plant in Berkeley County if tariffs hurt overseas sales of an S60 sedan scheduled to begin production there this fall. Already, Volvo has shifted production of its popular XC60 SUV to Europe from China to avoid tariffs on that model's U.S. sales.
A company spokeswoman did not respond to questions about whether Volvo would favor tariff-related bailouts. But the automaker is an example of just how tricky bailouts can be.
Volvo's headquarters are in Sweden, but the company is owned by China's Geely Holding Group. That means a company in the country that tariffs are supposed to be punishing could, ironically, wind up benefiting from them.
Such a scenario is conjecture since no auto industry bailouts have been announced. But depending on the criteria used, pork producer Smithfield — owned by China's WH Group — could be eligible for the agriculture aid White House officials have proposed.
Smithfield is the nation's top pork exporter and another key customer at the Port of Charleston, where more than 20,000 pork-filled containers were shipped to foreign countries last year. It has declined to comment on the trade war.
China syndrome
Wood and paper products are, by far, the Port of Charleston's biggest containerized export commodity to China, accounting for more than 45 percent of such cargo sent to that country.
That would seemingly put International Paper, another of the port's top customers, in the cross-hairs of Trump's trade war. But Mark Sutton, IP's chairman and CEO, said the pulp and paper giant hasn't seen any near-term impacts.
"It's certainly difficult to predict the timing and potential impact of evolving trade policies," Sutton told analysts during a July 26 earnings call. "But we're watching it very closely and are involved in the public policy debate."
IP reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates.
Eastman Chemical, yet another large port customer, is seeing "some modest but manageable exposure" to the tariffs, said company CEO Mark Costa. Eastman also topped expectations with second-quarter earnings of $2.22 per share.
"When we see this potential (tariff) impact, we expect to be safely in the range of our guidance," Costa told analysts during a July 27 earnings call.
While Boeing Co.'s profits haven't been hurt by the tariffs — the aerospace giant had $2.2 billion in earnings during the second quarter, about 25 percent better than a year earlier — the company that makes 787 Dreamliner commercial planes in North Charleston is seen as a potential target for retaliation against Trump's trade policies.
Boeing's stock is down about 6 percent from its 52-week high on June 7 in part due to the company's perceived exposure in China, where the planemaker hopes to sell $1 trillion worth of jets over the next 20 years. Boeing expects China will account for nearly one-fifth of the world's demand for airplanes in the next two decades.
"It's very clear to us that a free and open trade environment and good relations between China and the U.S. is not only beneficial to the aerospace business, but in turn the aerospace business is beneficial to the economies and jobs of both countries," CEO Dennis Muilenburg told analysts on July 25.
Winners, losers
There are indications that tariffs are starting to have an impact on China's economy, with a recent survey showing the country's manufacturing sector grew at its slowest pace in eight months during July.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 50.8 in July, down from 51 in June and barely above the 50-point level that separates economic growth from contraction. New export sales declined at their quickest pace in two years.
"In general, the survey signaled a weakening manufacturing trend as a grim export market dragged on the sector's performance," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macro-economic analysis at researcher CEBM Group, said in a news release.
A similar survey of U.S. manufacturers also fell — to 58.1 in July from 60.2 in June. New export orders also slowed for American firms, the Institute for Supply Management reported.
Sometimes, the winners and losers in a trade war can be determined by where the goods are being sold.
Century Aluminum, owner of the Mount Holly smelter in Goose Creek, wants to sell its products in the U.S. and has long complained about unfair competition from China. Trump's 10 percent tariffs on imported aluminum helped the Chicago-based company more than double second-quarter earnings.
"Bottom line, the tariffs are having their intended effect and that's to allow the U.S. industry to reinvest for long-term competitiveness," Century CEO Mike Bless told analysts last week. "And bottom line, this industry absolutely can be competitive over the long term."
But supply chains have become so globally inter-dependent that clear winners are often hard to find.
Cummins — which employs more than 600 people making diesel turbochargers at its North Charleston campus — imports parts from its factories in China for use in engines that are built in the U.S. That means Cummins will now have to pay a 25 percent tariff to use its own products.
CEO Tom Linebarger told analysts last week that "readjusting our supply chain to deal with tariffs is frustrating," adding a supply chain developed over decades can't be quickly reorganized.
Linebarger was more blunt in a July 25 opinion piece he wrote for The New York Times.
"These tariffs put us in a worse position now than when we started these negotiations," he wrote, "and we are concerned there is no end in sight."