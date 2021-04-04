Target's next Charleston store will aim to court the college crowd

Target has ignored the retail playbook before.

When it first expanded to the Charleston market in March 2002, the company was an exceptionally late arrival to the local shopping scene. By then, Walmart and other rivals had built a decades-long head start on the newcomer.

Target also went against the grain by making its Lowcountry debut in a former J.C. Penney anchor space at Citadel Mall, where the mass merchandiser with the catchy TV ads stood out next to the old-school lineup of full-service department stores.

Now it’s looking to mix it up again by setting up a pint-sized outpost in the heart of downtown Charleston's tourist district.

The owner of the Majestic Square announced last week that Target has agreed to lease about 30,000 square feet of empty retail space on the building's ground floor, where the previous tenants were a pair of high-profile, fashion chains: the youth-centric Forever 21, which closed up shop last summer, and a high-brow Saks Fifth Avenue resort store that shut it doors nearly 11 years ago.

Other than that, scant details about Target's impending arrival at King and Market streets were disclosed, not even an projected ribbon-cutting date.

A spokeswoman said the Minnesota company is looking forward to offering a "convenient shopping experience to new guests" by opening at 211 King St. The Beach Co., which owns Majestic Square, said the store will "serve a wide demographic ... in the city’s busiest commercial district."

Downtown households and visitors are a given, the low-hanging fruit. The more prized "guests" and "demographic" group that Target will likely place at the center of its trademark red-and-white marketing "Bullseye" will be the young and still-impressionable student body at the nearby College of Charleston.

The retailer alludes to its town-and-gown fixation in a post on its website about its growing fleet of miniaturized outlets.

“Their flexible designs let us bring the best of the Bullseye into urban neighborhoods, near colleges and other areas where a full-size Target wouldn’t fit, so we can serve up easy and inspiring shopping experiences for new guests across the country," the company said.

John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer, is especially bullish about the idea of investing in downsized brick-and-mortar stores as a way to court college-age consumers. This year, two small-scale locations that are set to open will cater to future University of Georgia and University of Michigan alumni, he said.

"Even as the pandemic sent students to online classrooms and sales softened at many of those stores, we see them as a long-term play to serve the college guests, many of whom are on the brink of adulthood and building lifelong shopping habits,” Mulligan told investors during a March 2 conference call.

Target, which has powered its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, has been studying and refining its small-store battle plan since 2012 to tap into densely populated inner-city areas. It opened what it considers its first "urban-geared" location near the University of Minnesota about two years later, less than 5 miles from its Minneapolis headquarters.

On average, the stores take up about 40,000 square feet of floor space, or about a third the size of a conventional Target. Their shelves are stocked with a slimmed-down mix of everyday merchandise — such as home goods, apparel and food-and-beverage items — that is "curated" based on the particular wants and needs of each location.

"So a small-format located near a bustling tourist shopping destination might have a vastly different assortment than another just six blocks away, located in a residential area with lots of families with kids and babies," Target said on its website.

The company opened 30 of the stores in 2020, bringing the total to about 140. It plans to add 30 to 40 more each year for the foreseeable future as part of a $4 billion capital investment plan.

The King-at-Market location will be the first of its kind in South Carolina for the chain, which now operates about 20 full-line stores around the Palmetto State.

Target isn't the first to go small to drive sales in the increasingly hyper-competitive retail trade. Walmart went down the same path when it unveiled its Express brand in 2011. The Arkansas-based retail giant abandoned the concept about five years later and shut down all 102 stores.

Target has stuck with it under CEO Brian Cornell, who recently pointed out that the retailer is "on a road of our own."

"If these stores were a standalone chain, their revenue would rival that of fast-growing chains with many more locations," Cornell said during a conference call with investors last month.