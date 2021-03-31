Target to open small-format store on King Street in downtown Charleston

A major national retailer is bringing one of its smaller-format stores to a large vacant space in downtown Charleston.

Minneapolis-based Target leased 30,000 square feet in the Majestic Square building that formerly housed Forever 21 at 211 King St., the commercial real estate firm and building owner The Beach Co. announced March 31.

Forever 21 closed early last summer amid the pandemic after nine years in the downtown area.

An opening date for the new Target store has not been announced.

"The Beach Co. was determined to find a world-class retailer to serve a wide demographic for this premier space in the city’s busiest commercial district," said Tom Stockdale, director of commercial asset management with building owner.

"This ideal location in partnership with Target provides Majestic Square an opportunity to further support downtown Charleston’s residents, area employees and visitors," Stockdale said.

A Target spokeswoman said the company is focusing on new store growth with its smaller-format stores.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"(They) are smaller than our general merchandise Target stores and are located in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods as well as near college campuses," the spokeswoman said.

The normally pedestrian-heavy site at King and Queen streets is across from the upscale Belmond Charleston Place Hotel and near the College of Charleston.

Target's big-box stores average about 130,000 square feet while its smaller shops vary from 12,000-40,000 square feet.

The retailer's small-format stores generally offer groceries, including fresh produce, beer and wine, as well as home goods such as sheets and bath towels, tech accessories, clothing, toiletries and other items.

Some shops also offer pharmacies and coffee shops.

The company expects to announce more details closer to the store's opening.