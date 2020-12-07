Taking the stairs is a pleasure at this Charleston hotel

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.