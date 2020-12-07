Taking the stairs is a pleasure at this Charleston hotel

History. Great restaurants. Beautiful beaches. The Charleston area seems to have it all.
Now add one of the nation's most stunning staircases to the list.
The spiral steps at The French Quarter Inn in Charleston's Historic District are at the top of a top 10 list of U.S. hotels' best staircases, according to the website msn.com, part of the USA Today network.
Guests of the Church Street lodging "are greeted by a grand spiral staircase leading to the second-floor lobby and guest room floors," the website states. "The staircase features rich mahogany, granite and finely crafted ironwork. Side stairwells feature colorful murals painted by local artist David Boatwright."
It's just the latest accolade for the boutique hotel just off Market Street. The locally owned inn has already won nation's best hotel honors from TripAdvisor and has been a finalist for Travel + Leisure's top small-city hotel in the world. Its staircase has been noted in numerous customer reviews and by Business Insider, which noted: "As soon as you enter the hotel you feel like royalty ascending the beautiful grand staircase to the warm and open lobby."
It would take quite a trek to find a staircase as pretty. The closest on the top 10 list are at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Washington, D.C., and the Kentucky Castle in Lexington, Ky.
Title fight
A gusher of lawsuits unleashed by a cyberattack at a Charleston technology firm this year now number 20 in 10 federal legal jurisdictions. They are so numerous that all involved agree the complaints should be consolidated in the firm's home state. The only point of disagreement? What to call the case.
At issue is the question of whether Blackbaud Inc., the Daniel Island-based software stalwart, adequately protected its customers' data. Harper Segui, an attorney with Whitfield Bryson, told a panel of federal judges who decides whether overlapping lawsuits should be combined that the number of people affected in the breach now number in the millions.
"The scope and severity of the data breach has increased exponentially," she said last week.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs also said the information that was exposed in the attack is more sensitive than previously thought, Segui said.
Blackbaud's software is used by nonprofits, schools, churches and other organizations around the world to manage their operations and donations. Donor information was among the data exposed, though attackers promised to delete it when Blackbaud paid a ransom, which it did.
The company is seeking to revise the title of the case. Right now, it's called "Blackbaud, Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation." Attorneys for the company prefer "Blackbaud, Inc. Malware Incident Response Litigation.”
Ronald Raether, an attorney for Blackbaud with Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, told the judges the latter option is "more descriptive."
"I think the current title could cause some confusion," he said, adding any alleged loss of data was the fault of the attackers and not the company.
The judges had not made a ruling — either on the question of consolidating the litigation in South Carolina or on changing the title — as of late last week.
Aloha spirit
The developers of the Charleston Trade Center in Summerville have cut a long-distance commercial real estate deal.
An financial advisory firm based in Honolulu — a full continent and half an ocean away from South Carolina — recently plunked down $55 million for the IFA Rotorion North American automotive parts plant and distribution center on 33 acres in the Berkeley County business park.
The structure, which was recently expanded to 448,765 square feet, was developed about two years ago along I-26 by a partnership led by The Keith Corp. of Charlotte and Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate. The sellers were represented by JLL.
The buyer is an affiliate of Laulima Family LLC, which invests money on behalf of wealthy families around the country. The Oahu firm’s real estate arm has been targeting office buildings and industrial properties on the mainland, said Ted Rachlin, president.
“We got focused on the East Coast this past year,” he said.
Laulima, which is Hawaiian for “many hands working together,” was impressed with the location — it's roughly equidistant between the Port of Charleston and I-95 — and IFA’s track record, according to Rachlin.
It also liked the outlook for industrial space, the investments the State Ports Authority has made to attract bigger container ships and the regional presence of the Volvo and Mercedes-Benz Vans automotive plants.
Rachlin described the IFA deal, which closed a few week ago, as a longer-term holding for the low-key Laulima.
“It’s a good area,” he said.
Christmas bonuses
South Carolina’s largest private-sector employer is getting back in line to pay its rank and file another round of bonuses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional $388 million in cash payments announced Thursday will flow to Walmart's 1.5 million full- and part-time workers in the U.S. on Christmas Eve.
It’s the fourth kicker the retail kingpin has announced this year to reward and incentivize workers who have been on the front lines of the viral health crisis either by working in brick-and-mortar stores, deliver goods or filling a rush of online orders.
The terms are similar to the previous payouts: $150 for part-time and temporary workers who work at a Walmart or Sam's Club store and at distribution centers. Full-timers will receive $300.
Other chains including Target, Lowe's and Amazon are offering more cash sweeteners as virus cases surge around the country.
According to the Associated Press, retailers have been pressed by labor-backed groups to spread the wealth.
Walmart estimated it will have paid $2.8 billion in bonuses this year.
Done deal
A Charleston-based car dealer has officially inked the deal to expand its reach into Tennessee.
Hudson Automotive Group closed on the acquisition in November of four showrooms operated by a longtime automobile seller in Nashville, boosting the Charleston dealer's holdings to 31 locations across the Southeast.
Hudson bought two Beaman Automotive dealerships in Music City, as well as other car sales sites in Murfreesboro and Dickson, a parts warehouse, collision center, and all current inventory and fixed assets.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase does not include the land where the longtime Beaman Toyota and Buick-GMC dealerships are located on prime real estate in downtown Nashville.
Last year, Beaman Automotive reported $414.1 million in annual revenue.
When the looming deal was first announced in late summer, David Hudson, CEO of Hudson Automotive, likened the inner-city Nashville property to having a dealership on the Charleston peninsula.
"That property is so valuable with all the high rises around it," he said of Beaman’s Midtown location. "We leased the Midtown property. We will ultimately relocate the dealerships."
Beaman employed about 450 workers, and Hudson said 98 percent of them will stay with the former Beaman holdings. Hudson is keeping the Beaman brand on the dealerships, saying, "When a brand is already trusted in the community, there is little reason to change it."
Founded by George "Hoolie" Hudson in 1948, Hudson Automotive is headed by its locally based CEO and has more than 1,500 employees. The dealer operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. Twenty dealerships are in Tennessee.
"We are excited about expanding our footprint in middle Tennessee,” Hudson said. "That market is growing like Charleston."
Locally, Hudson Automotive owns and operates Nissan dealerships in North Charleston and West Ashley.
In 2016, Hudson bought 15.4 acres along Interstate 26 near Summerville for $4.62 million, with plans to put two new dealerships on the property on Millhouse Drive near the new Nexton Parkway interchange.
“I’m kind of just sitting on it,” Hudson said. “We will eventually break ground on a couple of projects up there.”