Take it outside: Two homes that raise the bar on Lowcountry outdoor living

For decades, scientists and researchers have touted the benefits of being outside and enjoying nature. Getting outside improves our physical and mental well-being, and in climates such as ours, outdoor living is big on everyone’s list.
That translates to our homes. Whether it’s living near a park, having a place attached to home sweet home that allows us to spread out and see and hear nature’s wonders, or updating an outdoor space, Lowcountry residents spend the majority of the year outdoors in some form or another.
A recent report by the International Casual Furnishings Association found that outdoor living, not surprisingly, is “more valuable than ever before.” The pandemic made that need and want even more so, with many of us spending more time than ever outdoors. Decks, porches, patios and pergolas—builders are also ensuring that these spaces are implemented into new construction. Multi-use developments incorporate common green spaces, and these are more prevalent and important than ever before — nationwide.
“In normal times, outdoor spaces are areas of recreation for ourselves and our families, yet today we need them for restoration for our bodies and minds,” said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association.
Ninety percent of Americans agree with that, as construction and upgrades of outdoor living spaces surged to a whopping 78 percent during COVID-19, according to their report.
Pre-pandemic outdoor spaces were on the rise in a big way according to a 2018 Houzz survey, with outdoor elements topping the list (firepits and lighting) followed by the bigger ticket splurges such as a large outdoor area, with 56 percent of respondents surveyed planning to spend more than $10,000 to make outdoor living more luxurious and over 50 percent with a plan in hand to do so.
Biophilic design is the future, the concept of “connectivity to the natural environment through the use of direct nature, indirect nature, and space and place conditions.”
“Humans are more generous, cooperative, and forward-thinking when surrounded by nature,” said Tim Beatley, an architecture professor at the University of Virginia and executive director of the Biophilic Cities Project.
The Global Wellness Summit released their “Eight Wellness Trends for 2019,” and found that one of those trends is “prescribing nature.” A study from the European Society of Cardiology found that a brisk walk outdoors daily for 25 minutes could add at least three years to your life. Others found that it “helps repair DNA and reduce the risk” of a number of diseases. Getting outside reduces stress and boosts cognition, creativity and short-term memory, according to several wellness experts.
One thing we can all agree on is that there is something about being outdoors that soothes the soul. With all the challenges and uncertainties over the past year and a half, being outdoors makes us feel more anchored to Mother Earth. We feel more connected and safer—two things we all could use more of need these days.
Deep-water docks, parks and resort-style living
If you asked homeowners, Jennifer and Mitchell, about where the ideal spot to live in the Lowcountry is, they’d answer Daniel Island.
Therese Jacobs of Coldwell Banker Real Estate can attest to their statement. “It was important to my clients to build a home where the indoor spaces blend seamlessly with the outdoor spaces. The entire back of the home was built with floor-to-ceiling disappearing glass doors,” she said.
The magnificent and modern estate at 477 Creek Landing Street is on deep water, and year-round outdoor living is made possible with those doors opening onto the large living spaces. With as-far-as-the-eye can see marsh and water views, bringing the outdoors in is a breeze. The exterior reads modern coastal.
“Jennifer intentionally designed the home to be subtler from the front, but with outstanding, awe-inspiring roof lines and design on the back of the home to be enjoyed by everyone going by on the water,” Jacobs said.
Talk about being one with nature and the outdoors—this home has it in spades.
“The interior space feels one with the outdoor spaces,” Jacobs explained. “The pool and hot tub are elevated to the main floor, so it’s easy to enjoy without the effort of steps. The view from the large living room gives the impression that the waterfall infinity pool flows over into the deep water of Ralston Creek. An outdoor gas fireplace and wood fireplace allow for year-long enjoyment of the outside entertaining areas.”
Jennifer and Mitchell have two sons, one with special needs. It was important to them that the home was both beautiful and functional.
“Not only is modern more our style, but contemporary design also lends itself better to what Kingsley needs,” said owner Jennifer. “Our intention was to make this an easy house for everyone to be together in, where nothing’s closed off to anyone. We built a house where the kids’ friends and ours like to convene, where people don’t mind coming to us.”
Modern doesn’t mean cold or uninviting. On the contrary, the home is a virtual showcase of art, flowing function, form and thoughtful details. Wide doorways, bright white walls pair with warm wood tones in the floors and cabinetry, and large open spaces flow seamlessly into one another. The result is an astonishingly beautiful and livable home.
Upon entering, one can see straight through to the back of the home. Twelve-foot ceilings overhead make the already spacious home of 7,900 square foot home seem even larger. The primary bedroom suite has Wando River sunrise views (as do all rooms on the back of the home) and a guest suite with a private entrance has its own balcony. Sitting on .41 acres with five bedrooms, six baths and three partial baths, it has an elevator and a five-car garage. Add a home gym, game room with kitchenette and generous home office space, and there’s not much more one could ask for in a custom home.
But it’s truly the outdoor and entertaining spaces that shine. A gourmet kitchen, massive dining space and living room are interconnected to the outdoor living spaces, with a flat screen, bar, pizza oven and outdoor kitchen. Why wouldn’t one spend all their time here?
There’s even a Zen-like outdoor shower room off one of the bathrooms. Windows dominate the spaces, flooding them with natural light and spilling Lowcounty colors from sunrises and sunsets into rooms.
“After enjoying the outdoor pool and entertaining areas, one can take a short walk down to their private dock to enjoy a boat ride or jet ski ride out to the Wando,” Jacobs said. “Take kayaks or stand-up paddleboards and wander through the creeks that surround Daniel Island.”
The resort-style community is known for its walking and biking paths and this home is located on the island’s “Parkside.” Near two golf courts, tennis courts, a clubhouse and two restaurants, there’s plenty of nature-touring to do. It’s an outdoor oasis, should you ever wish to leave home.
“The few deep-water homes on Daniel Island that come on the market are selling quickly,” Jacobs noted. “They’re at price points we’ve not seen before, homes that once sold for the upper $3 million and $4 million ranges are selling in the $5 million to $6 million range now and often, in a matter of days.”
The home at 477 Creek Landing is currently listed at $6.25 million. If that’s within your budget, this luxurious and outstanding custom home has everything you could want for fabulous year-round indoor and outdoor living.
Island breezes, beaches and golf
If you're an avid golfer and beach-comber, you come to Kiawah Island. World-renowned, it is the spot for luxury homeowners, buyers and global and (sometimes famous) well-heeled guests and travelers. This is the place for the outdoors—with oak canopied avenues, white-sand beaches, impeccably manicured golf courses and world-class dining.
On Kiawah’s eastern end lies Summer Islands, an intimate, upscale neighborhood of only nine homes. Surrounded by acres of green and gold marsh savannas, you get here by traveling over a wooden bridge. It is the ultimate in private, sophisticated outdoor living and those who live here, do so for all those reasons, and more.
The home at 23 Cormorant Island Lane is in this exclusive enclave, and it lists for $9.5 million. With .71 acres and 7,000 square feet, the four-bedroom home is a rustic, yet chic modern farmhouse style that takes a nod from its surroundings. Old and new is the theme here, with an interesting mix of rooflines, wood planks and a cedar shingled turret that houses an interior gallery.
“Summers Island is tucked into a creekside setting,” said Amy Burnette, of Kiawah Island Real Estate. “This home is a true island retreat, but it has easy access to Kiawah Island Club’s Robert A. M. Stern-designed Beach Club, a 10-mile shore with beach access at Boardwalks 41, 42, and The Ocean Course, the site of the 2021 PGA Championship.”
And that’s just what’s nearby. Behind a second security gate on the island, the outdoor living spaces could be summed up in three words: Ideal. Private. Views.
“Outdoor living reigns supreme in such a stunning setting, and this home does not disappoint with multiple opportunities for viewing Kiawah’s wildlife, the sunset du jour, or relaxing beside the spa,” Burnette said. “The main house and guest house offer patio and porch spaces that open up with great flow to multiple entertainment areas. The spa-side patio includes a stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen for enjoying dinner alfresco. There is also an outdoor sound system, and steps from the patio, is a shared deep-water dock.”
The dock allows direct access to the Kiawah River and Atlantic Ocean, as well as less-traveled places on Kiawah Island. Crabbing, fishing and oyster roasts are part of the lifestyle here.
“There are two other homes in the area, but you can’t see either from this home,” said Burnette. “Its incredible privacy and oversized homesite is one of the major draws.”
That, and the interior that has a myriad of natural textures and materials—wood, stone, massive antique doors, stone-clad windowed wall, exposed truss ceiling, wide plank wood floors and exposed brick in the guest house.
“Every room and space throughout the property is finished at a quality level that is incredibly rare and would be nearly impossible to replicate in today’s market,” said Burnette. “A tree canopy of loblolly pines and oaks frames the property, and there are unimpeded views across the marsh to the serpentine flow of Bass Creek.”
Ocean breezes. Vista views of sun, sea and sky from both the indoor and outdoor spaces. All within a storybook setting. Supreme Lowcountry luxury living.
As with most areas in the Lowcountry, sales are up, despite rising prices. “For Q1 2021, there was a 171 percent increase in sales island wide of properties priced over $2.5 million,” Burnette said. “The Kiawah Island Club has been a perennial favorite amongst discerning buyers looking for incredible natural beauty along with world class amenities.”
***
