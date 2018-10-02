The delivery of EVA Air’s first 787 Dreamliner can be attributed to a little luck and a lot of work.
As dozens of airline executives, foreign media and Boeing Co. officials were confirming their hotel reservations for a trans-continental delivery ceremony just weeks away, Hurricane Florence made a mid-September swipe at the South Carolina coast.
North Charleston wound up avoiding the worst of the storm. But Boeing’s assembly campus was shut down for nearly a week, suspending testing of EVA Air’s Dreamliner while the 787-9 was tucked away – safely – indoors.
Turns out, there was no need to worry, as the event went off without a hitch.
"In spite of the environment and Mother Nature, they worked extra and long hours to get this thing ready," Steve Hazy, the influential chairman of Air Lease Corp., said of the roughly 6,800 people who work at Boeing’s sites — including the Dreamliner assembly campus — in North Charleston.
In a ceremony Monday overlooking Charleston Harbor atop The Dewberry Hotel, Hazy – whose company leases aircraft to more than 91 carriers around the globe – predicted: "The 787 will become a cornerstone backbone of EVA Air's long-haul fleet."
The 787-9 is the first of 24 Dreamliners EVA Air will operate on long-haul flights from its base in Taipei.
That number includes an order for 18 787-10s — the largest member of the Dreamliner family built exclusively in North Charleston. EVA Air has booked more “Dash 10” orders than any other carrier except Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airlines.
The rest of the airline’s Dreamliner fleet – four 787-9s and two more 787-10s – will be leased from Air Lease Corp.
All of the focus this week was on that first plane, which will begin service in November on unspecified international routes.
"This milestone delivery marks the beginning of a new era for EVA Air as we continue to revolutionize Taiwan's dynamic commercial aviation industry," said Steve Lin, the airline's chairman.
Kevin McAlister, Boeing's president of commercial airplanes, called the delivery a "five-star airplane being added to a five-star airline," adding it opens another chapter in Boeing's nearly three-decade relationship with the carrier. Since 1989, EVA Air has ordered 83 Boeing aircraft, including 25 777s and 18 747s.
Boeing’s Dreamliners are built with lightweight composite materials and, in EVA Air’s case, powered by GEnx engines built by General Electric Aviation.
Kathy MacKenzie, GE’s general manager for the GEnx product line, presented Lin with a scaled-down, crystal replica of the jet engine during The Dewberry event. It was one of several gifts presented to the EVA Air chairman before he joined McAlister and Hazy to sign documents memorializing the delivery.
Hazy said it won’t be the last time the trio gets together.
"Next year we'll be back in Charleston for their first delivery of a 787-10," he said.