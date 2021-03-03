T-Mobile expanding its North Charleston customer call center

NORTH CHARLESTON — One of the nation's largest wireless network operators is getting a little bigger in North Charleston.
T-Mobile U.S. Inc. said Wednesday it will invest $10.2 million in a 44,350-square-foot expansion at its customer care center here, creating up to 540 jobs and bringing the company's total local workforce to 1,540 full-time workers.
It's the latest local expansion for the Bellevue, Wash.-based company, which in 2018 opened a call center along Rivers Avenue — near the intersection with Otranto Road — in a strip mall that once house a Kmart store. T-Mobile spent $17 million at the time to retrofit the storefront. The company has had a presence in Charleston since 2007, when it bought SunCom and its regional headquarters on Daniel Island.
Now the nation's second-largest wireless provider with nearly 100 million customers, T-Mobile dubs itself the Un Carrier because its no-contract and other customer-friendly plan features buck industry trends.
Callie Field, T-Mobile's executive vice president of customer care, said the company decided to expand again in North Charleston "to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer." T-Mobile has 17 call centers nationwide.
Earlier this month, T-Mobile took the top spot for customer service in a J.D. Power study of wireless operators.
"Our experts always put customers first in order to provide the attention, know-how and empathy they deserve, especially now when our customers need it the most," Field said.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the expansion "gives us confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for businesses to flourish."
T-Mobile's announcement "demonstrates our investment in supporting and fostering growth within our existing businesses," said Steve Dykes, executive director of Charleston's economic development office.
Jobs will be listed at T-Mobile's career page, tinyurl.com/yzucxmkj.