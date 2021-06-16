Swedish automaker Polestar to build new electric SUV at Volvo's SC campus

Volvo Cars will invest $118 million at its Ridgeville manufacturing campus to add production of a high-performance, electrified SUV for the Polestar brand it co-owns with China's Geely Holding Group, the companies announced Wednesday.
The Polestar 3 vehicle will be built on Volvo's current production line, which also produces the S60 sedan. Polestar isn't announcing details of the new vehicle's design except to say it will have a futuristic look with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency. It will be the first Polestar vehicle built in the United States and aims to compete with the Jaquar I-Pace and Tesla's Model X.
"From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market," Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO, said in a written statement. "I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA, and I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina."
The first Polestar 3 will roll off Volvo's production line in 2022. Polestar did not say how many vehicles it will produce each year at the Berkeley County plant off Interstate 26. The vehicles are targeted to U.S. buyers, but the company said it also might export some to foreign markets. The company said it will also build Polestar 3s in China for that market.
"Production in the USA makes procurement more efficient, reduces delivery times and will even have a positive impact on the price of the Polestar 3 SUV," Polestar COO Dennis Nobelius said in a written statement. "All of this makes the brand even more competitive in the critical American sales market."
Polestar said the new vehicle will include "industry-leading connectivity features" based on Google's Android system "as well as high-end, safety-focused autonomous driving features."
The Polestar 3 is expected to be the first electrified vehicle that Volvo will produce in the United States. The Ridgeville plant will add its top-selling XC90 SUV, to be available in both electric and hybrid versions, to a second production line in 2023.
"Our South Carolina team has done a remarkable job ... readying the plant for the next generation of electrified Volvo cars," Javier Varela, senior vice president of industrial operations and quality for Volvo, said in a written statement. "Now, with the contract to produce the fully electric Polestar 3, we continue to expand our manufacturing operations for electrified vehicles."
Polestar also said it will expand its U.S. retail presence, with 25 showrooms in large metro areas by the end of 2021.
The Polestar addition will bring Volvo's total investment at the Ridgeville plant to $1.2 billion. Polestar is the electric performance brand co-founded by Volvo and its owner, Geely Holding Group, in 2017.