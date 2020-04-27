Swamped with unemployment claims because of virus, SC turns to artificial intelligence

Inundated with unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is turning to artificial intelligence for help.

With its real-world staff overwhelmed with new claims, the agency said a chatbot is now available on dew.sc.gov that can help with some basic questions. It is powered by AI technology than can make an educated guess about what the user needs to know. And it's free.

At least 345,000 displaced workers have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began forcing businesses across the state to close, according to the latest estimate released Thursday. Applicants report having endless trouble with DEW website and say it has been near impossible to catch a staff member on the phone.

The agency announced last week it wants to increase staff at its call center to more than 500 workers.

Virtual signing day

Though they cannot celebrate together, high school seniors are finishing up the school year and readying for first semesters in college. Despite the fact that the coronavirus has halted graduation ceremonies, SC STEM Signing Day carried on via the web.

The event celebrates select students across South Carolina who plan to attend college to study science, technology, engineering or math. It mimics signing days for athletes who declare their intentions to play at a college or university.

Boeing, the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, South Carolina FutureMakers and Tallo hosted the celebration. It is the fourth time the organizations have held the event.

Ninety-two students were chosen for the honor. A little more than half of the honorees are young women; 52 percent are underrepresented minorities. Each student made a short video to share with organizers.

"I'm most proud of the example I set for my younger generations to follow to inspire the knowledge of self-worth and scholarly greatness," said Sheldon Johnson, a Fairfield County student who said he will be studying architecture at Clemson University. "Education without application is truly a stagnation."

Gov. Henry McMaster made a virtual appearance at the event to congratulate the awardees.

"You have a great opportunity for a great career in a great state," McMaster said. "Be proud of South Carolina, because South Carolina is proud of you."

Watch the full event online at tallo.com/signingday2020sc.

Pitching in

Charleston's two biggest software businesses have each released new products from their neighboring Daniel Island campuses geared toward helping organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackbaud Inc., which sells a platform that helps nonprofits, schools, churches, foundations and more manage their organizations, published new capabilities for its church customers.

The new product is available for free to existing Blackbaud customers. It adds video chatting tools and more, smoothing the transition for church leaders to online operations.

The company added the capability after convening a "town hall" with its faith-oriented customers in the first weeks of the pandemic's effects.

Benefitfocus Inc., which sells a benefits management platform, announced a new offering that builds upon a resource center to help customers navigate how workplace benefits will be affected by the pandemic.

The resource center will help employers phase staff back into work and manage benefits for people who were laid off or furloughed.