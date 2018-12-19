A property steps away from Charleston's City Market has moved closer to becoming a boutique hotel. The site at the corner of State and Linguard streets was recently sold for $1 million.
In May, the city's Board of Architectural Review granted approval to demolish the site's existing structure, which houses the Asian fusion restaurant Sushi Blue Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood.
The restaurant is still open for business, and a demolition date for the existing building has not yet been set, said Scott Fuller of IBG Partners, the Charleston-based investment firm which is leading the hotel's development.
The building plans will be submitted to the BAR for preliminary approval soon, Fuller said. Only minor changes will be made from a proposal that received conceptual approval from the board in October, he said.
According to the building plans, the 3.5-story hotel will have an entrance on State Street. Parking will be behind the building, parallel to Linguard Street. The first floor will include the lobby and a bar, and the hotel's 50 guest rooms will be upstairs.
Charleston-based Bello Garris Architects is designing the property. The architecture firm is also working on the new Charleston Technology Center and a hotel planned for the former Pinckney family's mansion on East Bay Street.
Lexington-based Poppy's Holdings LLC had owned the State Street property since 2015, according to Charleston County land records. The sale was made to 61 State Street Hotel Partners and recorded by the Charleston County Register of Deeds on Dec. 6.
The future hotel site is also adjacent to the Spectator Hotel, an upscale boutique property that opened in 2015.
On the opposite side of City Market, two other hotel properties, at 50 rooms each, have been approved for the Rainbow Market building. Those approvals were received in early February of 2016, but the sites have not been developed.
Owner Rainbow Market LLC requested a one-year extension on the properties, which is at Market and Anson Streets.
The city Board of Zoning Appeals voted last week to approve both extensions.