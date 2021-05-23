Surveys give insight into Charleston's tight hospitality job market

Hotels and restaurants in the Charleston area have bemoaned a lack of applicants all spring.

The labor shortage led tourism leaders to put on hospitality-only job fairs, which presented an opportunity to glean some insight on the issue. The Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston used the hiring events to survey the participants.

The job seekers were asked about what's most important to them when seeking a new position, while the employers looking to hire were asked what they perceive is most important to applicants.

Responses were gathered at job fairs organized by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association and Explore Charleston. The first was held in April at the North Charleston Coliseum and the second was held earlier this month in Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park's Cooper River Room.

According to results from the job seeker survey, pay is the most important factor. Of 10 different criteria, competitive wages were ranked as "very important" by over half of the respondents, more than any other factor. Free parking was second, followed by health insurance.

When employers were asked to rate how important they think the same criteria are to prospective recruits, they also put wages first, but more of them — about 83 percent — marked pay as very important compared to job seekers.

That's an indication that, while wages "absolutely are important" to hospitality workers, employers should realize that potential candidates are considering other priorities, said Daniel Guttentag, director at the Office of Tourism Analysis.

"There's clearly a lot of other factors that prospective employees are taking into consideration as they weigh their different job opportunities, and, really, it's a buyer's market," Guttentag said. "They have options. So, they're going to pick and choose based on the sort of overall collection of factors."

Employers' perceptions and job seekers' answers also differed on the importance of commute time. About 27 percent of job seekers said it was very important while 15 percent of employers did.

"I think it speaks to how important it is for employers to really double down on trying to target prospective employees that live in the general area," he said. "If you're in Mount Pleasant, double down on seeking out employees in Mount Pleasant and then the same on the peninsula, in North Charleston, and so on."

When asked about how long they would be willing to commute for a job, the most common answer was half an hour.

Surveyed employers also underestimated the importance of sick days. Just 15 percent of the employers that responded said sick leave was very important to employees, compared to a quarter of the job seekers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely made the need for sick leave top-of-mind for workers, Guttentag said. Even if a person didn't fall ill with coronavirus last year, they may have had to miss out on work to quarantine after exposure to the virus.

Some good news for employers from the survey, Guttentag said, is that most of the job seekers, about three-fourths, are looking for full-time work, and it didn't seem like they're focused on one specific industry. Many checked boxes to indicate interest in several areas. Hotel and lodging jobs were the most desired, with 68 percent indicating interest.

And the vast majority already have some kind of hospitality experience, with food and beverage being the most common.

For most of the employers surveyed, their biggest staffing challenge right now is the lack of applications for openings.

That underscores what people are saying about the sector right now, Guttentag said.

"You have everybody staffing up at the same time," he said. "We knew it would be tough."