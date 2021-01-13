Survey: Responsible travel, vaccine could play role in Myrtle Beach’s 2021 tourism success

MYRTLE BEACH — The magic of the holiday season has come and gone, but the magic of the travel planning season has just begun.

Dec. 26 is traditionally the start of the largest spring and summer vacation planning dates of the year, says Stuart Butler, chief operating officer of Fuel, a Myrtle Beach-based marketing solution company. Butler has studied travel trends to Myrtle Beach for more than 20 years, and has been part of Fuel’s surveying of domestic travelers' sentiments during the pandemic.

Butler said families feel the need to look forward to “what the next big thing is in their life and it’s often that family vacation that takes place in June, July or August.”

“January is often the No. 1 month for planning a vacation, not always the number of bookings, but it’s often when they start their journey,” Butler said. “And then a lot of summer vacations are booked before the end of April. For those people, the people looking for a two-week vacation in June, July, August or September, those people are going to need reassurance because we really don’t know what’s going to happen with the vaccine, how fast it’s going to roll out. I think we’re all very optimistic that it was going to be quick. Now, through media coverage, we’re a little more conservative.”

Fuel’s most recent survey, released at the end of December, showed that 20 percent of the more than 2,000 respondents said they would plan their summer trips in January and nearly half would have them planned by the end of March. Nearly 70 percent of the respondents were above 55 years old, and nearly half of the respondents made between $50,000 and $100,000 annually.

More than 60 percent of those surveyed said they plan on getting vaccinated and 53 percent of those recently surveyed said they have traveled already during the pandemic, which are two good signs, said Butler, but hoteliers will have to do their part.

“Even though 53 percent of people have traveled, I don’t think the vaccine will have a big impact on them. They’re going to continue to travel because they figured out how to do it safely,” he said. “That other 47 percent that we need to start traveling, a lot of that is going to depend on how we can reassure them that it’s OK to travel. Not only is it safe, but it’s risk-free from a financial standpoint, as well.”

More Information Other key observations: 50% of people said they would have no change in spending vs. 2019. Only 22% said they would spend less. There were no significant differences by age.

40%-49% of those under 40 said a vaccine would have no impact in their decision to take a vacation, compared to 32%-37% of those over 40.

75% of respondents want to know local mask requirements, very closely followed by cleaning protocols at the property.

Flexibility to change travel dates without penalty ranked at the top of what would most likely persuade those surveyed to book a vacation during the coronavirus, followed by a discounted stay and then reassurance that the property is performing extra sanitizing.

The survey also found a difference in how people wanted to check in. Not surprisingly, younger respondents preferred checking in using a mobile app, while older respondents preferred a front desk attendant, where they can securely swipe a credit card and ask questions of the attendant, if needed.

However, fear of interaction with other guests remains the top concern for those who are still skittish to travel.

“There’s an equal number of people who say, ‘If there is a mask ordinance, I’m not coming,’ as there are people saying, 'If there isn’t a mask ordinance, I’m not coming,’” Butler said. “You’ve got to communicate what’s happening on the ground here. You’ve also got to really communicate what you’re doing and what’s going on in the local area.”

He said hotel workers have to be prepared with real-time information and have to almost act as members of a destination marketing organization and provide some information about what restaurants are open and what attractions are open.

“Letting them know the status of those things is critically important, if you want to create demand,” Butler said, adding preparation and communication are two keys to success in today’s hotel industry. “I think you can use some historical data to make an educated guess of how your season will be, but you’ve got to be ready to pivot. You’ve got to be ready to be agile because things can turn on a dime.”