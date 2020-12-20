Supreme Court could have final say over Boeing SC engine fire dispute

A long-running dispute that stems from a 787 Dreamliner engine fire at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston campus could be headed to the biggest legal venue in the the land.

Elma, N.Y.-based Servotronics Inc. this month petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to make a final ruling on a question that has divided lower courts: What constitutes a foreign or international tribune?

The debate started in 2018 when Servotronics asked a federal judge in Charleston for permission to question three Boeing employees who took part in testing and trouble-shooting of a Rolls Royce-made Trent 1000 engine prior to the fire, which damaged a locally made 787-9 Dreamliner.

The interviews were to be used in an arbitration hearing between U.K.-based Rolls Royce and Servotronics, which allegedly built a defective valve for the engine that was installed on a plane that was later delivered to Virgin Atlantic Airways. The hearing is to be held in London, where the engine maker hopes to recover $12.8 million in damages that it's paid to Boeing because of the incident, which Rolls Royce blames on Servotronics.

Servotronics says the accident was caused by "numerous improper, inadequate and incorrect actions and failures to act" by Rolls Royce and Boeing workers on site at the time.

While U.S. courts can provide assistance to parties participating in what federal law calls a "foreign tribunal," it’s not clear whether an arbitration hearing fits the definition.

U.S. District Court Judge David Norton initially ruled that Servotronics did not have a right to interview the North Charleston workers. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., reversed the decision this year, apparently paving the way for Servotronics to take testimony and obtain documents from Boeing.

But in a sister case filed in Boeing's home state of Illinois, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal courts cannot be used to help parties obtain information for private, commercial arbitrations.

Appeals courts have issued differing opinions on the issue before, with those in the nation's second and fifth districts agreeing that private arbitration doesn't meet the foreign tribunal definition while the Sixth District Court of Appeals has ruled they do. Similar cases are pending in two other federal appeals courts.

"With the widening circuit split on this issue, it seemed only a matter of time before the Supreme Court would be asked to weigh in to finally resolve the question of what qualifies as a foreign or international tribunal," the website jdsupra.com, an aggregator of legal news, reported, adding" the time may be ripe for the Supreme Court to clarify this increasingly divisive question."

The high court isn't obligated to hear the case, but typically reserves its calendar for issues such as this one in which lower courts are split or the outcome would set an important national precedent. If the Supreme Court decides to take it, arguments likely would be heard next fall.

Aerospace acquisition

A Charleston-based private equity firm continues to invest in the aerospace industry despite the recent slump with its latest acquisition recorded this month.

Liberty Hall Capital Partners said it has acquired Comply365 Holdings Inc., a Wisconsin-based company that develops software for airline pilots that provides up-to-date information on regulatory compliance and flight operations. The company is expanding its technology to the rail, education and energy industries and has 11 Fortune 500 companies as clients.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the acquisition was provided by Ally Finance, Fidus Investment Corp. and RF Investment Partners.

Liberty Hall, which has its headquarters on Meeting Street, said the deal is part of the firm's "digitalization strategy to build an integrated, scaled provider of operational content and compliance management solutions for the aerospace industry."

This is Liberty Hall's seventh aerospace-related acquisition since 2013 and follows last year's acquisition of Vancouver, Wash.-based Onboard Systems International, which provides cargo handling equipment for civil and military helicopters.