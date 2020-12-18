Supply chains under pressure as more ships dock late at Charleston, other US ports

The coronavirus-driven import boom has container ships arriving later than ever at many U.S. ports, and that's creating problems for retailers hoping to restock their shelves for holiday shoppers.

Only 24.5 percent of ships arrived on time at the Port of Charleston in November. That's the second-lowest tally this year, following a 13.3 percent showing in January that was due to bad weather on ocean crossings and backups created by multiple fog closures at Southeast ports.

October's reliability wasn't much better, with a 25.5 percent on-time rate.

A report this week by consulting group Sea Intelligence shows container ships on all Asia to U.S. East Coast routes hit an all-time low for reliability last month — 26.4 percent. The average delay for those vessels was 4.6 days, the report states.

"It has unfortunately become normal," Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said of the late arrivals. "It's a real problem for the carriers."

It's also a problem for retailers, manufacturers and others who count on a smooth-running supply chain.

"The pandemic has made the past year one of the most trying the supply chain has ever seen," said Jonathan Gold, vice president at the National Retail Federation.

Inventories are tight, with the Census Bureau's ratio of goods on hand versus sales falling from 1.68 in April, when most stores were closed, to a little over 1.2 now. A higher ratio means more inventory is available. This fall has seen the lowest ratios since the statistic started being kept in 1992.

That's putting tremendous pressure on e-commerce businesses, particularly, because they "need to have enough stock on hand not just to meet demand but to meet it instantly," said Ben Hackett, founder of trade consultant Hackett Associates.

The import surge has been driven largely by consumers buying goods online because they can't travel or visit restaurants during the pandemic.

The biggest backups are at the nation's largest ports — Los Angeles and Long Beach on the West Coast and New York and New Jersey on the East Coast. Congestion and delays at those ports create a domino effect of delays for the rest of the ship's route.

"It's really the consequence of bigger ships and a lot of people waiting to get into certain ports," Newsome said. "The only way to address it when you employ big ships is often to employ another big ship, and that doesn't always help."

Charleston has avoided the congestion seen at larger ports, but still feels the cascading impact of delays that begin elsewhere.

"It's a big inconvenience on our staff and their families because they get assigned to a ship and if the ship is late, they have to go with it," Newsome said. "Life planning for them is not easy because of that."

The Federal Maritime Commission has taken note of the problem and is investigating the causes of congestion and delays at the biggest ports on both coasts.

Global trade typically slows after Chinese New Year — which falls on Feb. 12 — when Asian factories shut down, but some industry experts say the current boom will last well into the coming year.

"We continue to hear from shippers that volumes will remain strong through at least Lunar New Year," Noel Hacegaba, deputy executive director at the Port of Long Beach, told JOC.com. "Some shippers in the furniture sector are telling us volumes will continue strong through next summer, driven by the high demand for household items.

"The traditional peak season has been replaced by a continuous wave of cargo." he said.