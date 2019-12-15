Those Polestar-engineered S60 sedans that Volvo Cars sold in less than an hour last year were so popular that the Swedish automaker is issuing another limited edition.

A batch of 20 specially made 2020 models are making their way down the assembly line at the company's plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. The asking price for the car wasn't disclosed, but all 20 have already been spoken for.

The special editions will be produced in a matte grey finish. Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's CEO, saw the color scheme on one of the vehicles unveiled during the South Carolina plant's opening in June 2018. He liked it so much that he decided to commission the paint job for a handful of high-performance sedans.

For Volvo's SC plant, small will be big in age of electric cars Volvo Cars boss Hakan Samuelsson thinks the sedan, declared dead on arrival by most automakers, still has plenty to offer in the post-gasoline era.

The vehicles include an upgraded suspension, a 415-horsepower hybrid plug-in engine, Brembo brakes with gold calipers and flashy accoutrements such as gold-colored seatbelts.

It's the special paint job, however, that's getting a lot of attention inside the factory.

Volvo couldn't duplicate the matte grey finish onsite and the paint can't be spot-fixed, so the assembly team is taking extra precautions as the limited-edition cars move down the line to prevent any scratches or dents. Volvo had considered wrapping the cars for their eight-hour trip through final assembly, but each wrap job would have cost $600. So the team opted instead to mandate a white-glove treatment.

Dallas Bolen, a member of Volvo's special projects launch team, was assigned to follow the 20 cars through final assembly one day last week.

"They basically don't want you to even look at the car, that's how careful they want you to be with them," Bolen said, adding that "even oils from your fingers" can spoil the finish. Any imperfection results in the entire car part being replaced.

Last year, Volvo issued a similar limited edition of 20 Polestar-engineered S60s that were available only through the automaker's Care by Volvo subscription service. Those 2019 models, which cost $1,100 per month, were snapped up in 39 minutes.

First SC-made Volvo sedans exported from Port of Charleston Volvo Cars has started sending its South Carolina-made S60 sedans to foreign countries, with the first cargo ship containing the vehicles leav…

Polestar is Volvo's high-performance electric vehicle brand. Based in Sweden but owned by China's Geely Holding Group, Volvo plans to begin expansion work next year at the $1.1 billion Ridgeville plant to get ready to add XC90 production. The first XC90s, including an all-electric version, will start rolling off the production line in 2022.

Trash pick-up

Dennis Eagle Inc., a designer and manufacturer of trash collection vehicles, is opening a Dorchester County site to assemble chassis for compressed natural gas and diesel trucks.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The 16,000-square-foot facility in Eastport Commerce Center will employ 21 workers. Operations are expected to begin in 2020, with hiring to take place in the next few months.

The company is part of the multinational Terberg RosRoca Group, which employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.

Spec site

The Marlboro Development Team Inc. is building another speculative industrial site near the State Ports Authority's Pee Dee inland port.

The 253,800-square-foot Class A building will sit on 72 acres within the I-95 Megasite industrial park in Dillon County. Adjacent to Interstate 95, the park is within a mile of the inland port, where CSX Corp. trains haul cargo to and from the Port of Charleston.

This will be MDT's third speculative development in Dillon. The development group specializes in industrial, business and commercial properties and controls about 4,000 acres within the park.