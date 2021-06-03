Summerville's Aeterna Zentaris settles shareholder lawsuit for $6.5M

Summerville biopharmaceutical firm Aeterna Zentaris has agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders who claim the company misled them about the safety and effectiveness of one of its drugs.

The settlement was approved June 1 in federal court in New Jersey. Aeterna Zentaris did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case "to resolve the disputes, avoid further costs of litigation and avoid further distractions to management," the company said in a news release.

If there are no appeals to the settlement, the lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Securities Exchange Act will be dismissed within 30 days.

The settlement payment, which amounts to 11.2 cents per affected share, will be funded by the company's insurers. Lawyers representing the shareholders will receive one-third of the settlement amount plus $825,000 in expenses.

According to the lawsuit, Aeterna Zentaris issued several press releases between Aug. 30, 2011, and March 21, 2014, falsely stating that clinical trials showed its Macrilen drug was effective in evaluating adult hormone growth deficiency. However, court documents state the company manipulated testing data to exclude results that did not support their claims.

The Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 6, 2014, denied the company's application to market the drug publicly. By that time, Aeterna Zentaris had sold nearly $75 million worth of stock to shareholders included in the lawsuit.

After Aeterna Zentaris publicly announced the FDA's decision, the company's stock price plummeted by nearly 50 percent to 65 cents per share. When the lawsuit was filed in October 2015, the share price had shrunk to 7 cents.

The FDA ultimately approved Macrilen in late 2017 after further testing. The company's stock closed at 91.5 cents per share on June 2.

Macrilen is now sold by another pharmaceutical company under a royalty agreement. Aeterna Zentaris has said it's working to enter new sales deals for the product while also also seeking authorization to expand its use to children.

Aeterna Zentaris arrived in the Charleston area from Quebec in 2014. The company, which is traded on the Nasdaq exchange is still registered in Canada, but its principal executive offices are in the S.C. Research Authority building in the Nexton development. It also has a German subsidiary in Frankfurt.